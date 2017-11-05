Amway College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After another week of upsets and huge matchups, the Amway Coaches Poll had its share of risers and fallers.

Below, we'll take a look at the Week 11 poll and break down the implications from the past weekend of action.

Poll

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Wisconsin (9-0)

4. Clemson (8-1)

5. Notre Dame (8-1)

6. Miami (8-0)

7. Oklahoma (8-1)

8. Washington (8-1)

9. TCU (8-1)

10. Auburn (7-2)

11. Ohio State (7-2)

12. Central Florida (8-0)

13. Penn State (7-2)

14. USC (8-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Michigan State (7-2)

17. Virginia Tech (7-2)

18. Mississippi State (7-2)

19. Memphis (8-1)

20. Washington State (8-2)

21. South Florida (8-1)

22. Michigan (7-2)

23. Iowa State (6-3)

24. NC State (6-3)

25. LSU (6-3)

Analysis

Penn State's already slim College Football Playoff hopes were dashed on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions fell to Michigan State, 27-24, their second straight loss on the road to a Big Ten rival in as many weeks.

"I would describe us as a young program," Franklin said in his postgame press conference, per Mark Wogenrich of the Morning Call. "We haven’t been part of these conversations for a long time, and we haven’t handled it well. And that’s on me."

It was a missed opportunity on a number of fronts, as Ohio State also lost Saturday. A win would have kept Penn State in the running for a berth in the Big Ten title game. Instead, it's now Michigan State in the driver's seat in the Big Ten East.

Win against Ohio State next week, and the Spartans control the division. Lose, and Ohio State once again steps into the driver's seat. It's a tangled web the Big Ten is weaving.

The contenders were separated from the pretenders in the Big-12, meanwhile. It was pure Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, as the Sooners came out on top in the annual shootout, 62-52.

"We win ballgames," Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said following the win, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "No matter how you put it, we win ballgames. It's championship November. We keep winning, we'll take care of our own destiny."

"It was a game of will," head coach Lincoln Riley added. "We kind of find a way. It's one I'll remember for a long time."

West Virginia ended the feel-good run of Iowa State, meanwhile, beating the Cyclones 20-16, while TCU stayed in the playoff conversation with a 24-7 win over Texas.

In the SEC, Alabama continued its perfect season, beating LSU 24-10, while Clemson and Miami remained on a collision course in the ACC. The former beat NC State 38-31, while the latter knocked off Virginia Tech 28-10.

"It's a tribute to our players, coaches, managers, trainers, our fanbase, our students, band, everything, administration," Miami coach Mark Richt said after the game of the team's unbeaten season, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "It's great. It takes a lot of work to get to a point that you can get into a game like this, and then to win it, it was spectacular. At least that's how it feels. I don't know if it was a spectacular win, but certainly feels that way right now."

Next week should only continue the drama, with the aforementioned Buckeyes vs. Spartans matchup joining a ridiculous slate of action that also includes Washington vs. Stanford, Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State, Georgia vs. Auburn, Wisconsin vs. Iowa, Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Notre Dame vs. Miami and TCU vs. Oklahoma.