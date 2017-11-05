Alvaro Morata Scores Winning Goal in Chelsea's 1-0 Win over Manchester United

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata scored the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues were the better team in the first half and opened the scoring in the second, as Morata was left wide open to power home a header. United's late push lacked conviction and didn't result in an equaliser, although manager Jose Mourinho saw things otherwise, via BBC 606:

Here's a look at the teamsheet, via John Cross of the Daily Mirror:

The hosts started on the front foot and had the ball in the net after seven minutes, but Morata was judged to have fouled Phil Jones in the build-up. Replays suggested there was definite contact, but the call was a fortunate one for the defender.

Marcus Rashford sent a header over the Chelsea goal, and the Blues' Tiemoue Bakayoko missed a glorious chance from close range, somehow firing wide. Sports writer Michael Caley was stunned he could miss that:

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois made his first save after 16 minutes, denying compatriot Romelu Lukaku, and David De Gea also flashed his talent against Eden Hazard, before Cesc Fabregas found the side-netting with a rebound.

The Blues had the better chances in the first half, with Fabregas and Davide Zappacosta both drawing saves with shots from distance. Andreas Christensen also had a good look on goal, heading wide, but the score remained unchanged heading into half-time.

Marca's Chris Winterburn anticipated some tactical changes from the visitors:

Hazard took a lot of fouls early in the second half but also created the first real chance, once again finding De Gea in his path.

A goal for Chelsea seemed inevitable, and it was Morata who eventually broke the deadlock. United's defence left him completely unmarked inside the box, and he nodded home a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta.

Per OptaJoe, the former Real Madrid man is quite good with his head:

Mourinho responded by introducing Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial, and the changes helped settle down the midfield. Chances were rare, however, as Chelsea easily repelled United's attacks.

Bakayoko had the chance to put United away but rather than play in Morata, he went for personal glory and pulled a shot wide. Hazard also had a look, but De Gea was there to save the day.

A wayward cross from Antonio Rudiger almost caught out the United stopper, while on the other side of the pitch, Rashford fired wide. Fellaini put Courtois to work and Rashford barely missed the target with a late free-kick, but the Blues held on for the win.

After the match, there was some minor drama yet again between Chelsea coach Antonio Conte and Mourinho. The two have been going back-and-forth all season long, and per Chris Winterburn of Marca, the Italian's decision not to shake his rival's hand became a hot topic:

The two teams won't meet again in league play until February 24 at Old Trafford.