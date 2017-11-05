    Vin Scully 'Will Never Watch Another NFL Game' Due to Protests During Anthem

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully addresses fans before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea - Pool/Getty Images).
    Pool/Getty Images

    Legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully said he will never watch another NFL game in response to player protests during the national anthem.

    Scully said Saturday night at "An Evening with Vin Scully" in Pasadena, California:

    "I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed. I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it's not that I'm some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn't go anywhere. Didn't do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game."

    Scully, who turns 90 on Nov. 29, retired from broadcasting following the 2016 baseball season. He broadcast NFL games for CBS from 1975-1982. 

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fournette Benched for Missing Team Picture

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Lynch Tried to Trade for Brady

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Goodell to Be Deposed in Kap Case

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Elliott's Lawyers Tried Settle with NFL

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report