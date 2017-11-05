Vin Scully 'Will Never Watch Another NFL Game' Due to Protests During Anthem

Pool/Getty Images

Legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully said he will never watch another NFL game in response to player protests during the national anthem.

Scully said Saturday night at "An Evening with Vin Scully" in Pasadena, California:

"I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed. I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it's not that I'm some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn't go anywhere. Didn't do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game."

Scully, who turns 90 on Nov. 29, retired from broadcasting following the 2016 baseball season. He broadcast NFL games for CBS from 1975-1982.

