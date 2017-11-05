La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 11 Results and Updated Standings

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid beat Las Palmas 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night but remain eight points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

Goals from Casemiro, Marco Asensio and Isco saw Zinedine Zidane's side move back into third in the table going into the international break.

Elsewhere, Villarreal continued their good form with a win over bottom side Malaga, and there were also victories for Girona, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad.

Sunday's results

Levante 1-2 Girona

Celta Vigo 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad 3-1 Eibar

Villarreal 2-0 Malaga

Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas

La Liga standings (goal difference)

1. Barcelona 31 (26)

2. Valencia 27 (19)

3. Real Madrid 23 (13)

4. Atletico Madrid 20 (10)

5. Villarreal 20 (7)

6. Sevilla 19 (1)

7. Real Sociedad 17 (3)

8. Real Betis 17 (1)

9. Leganes 17 (1)

10. Girona 15 (-3)

11. Celta Vigo 14 (5)

12. Getafe 13 (2)

13. Espanyol 13 (-4)

14. Levante 12 (-3)

15. Athletic Bilbao 11 (-4)

16. Deportivo La Coruna 11 (-7)

17. Eibar 8 (-19)

18. Alaves 6 (-11)

19. Las Palmas 6 (-20)

20. Malaga 4 (-17)

Sunday Recap

Real Madrid started the day 11 points behind Barcelona and coming off a UEFA Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Zidane's side took some time to get going against Las Palmas and had to wait until deep into the first half to open the scoring through Casemiro's header.

Asensio then doubled the hosts' lead after the break with an unstoppable shot from range, which certainly seemed to impress ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Isco then wrapped up the victory, converting Cristiano Ronaldo's cross to get Madrid back to winning ways after defeats to Spurs and Girona last Sunday.

Elsewhere Villarreal moved into fifth place after a double from Nicola Sansone propelled the hosts over Malaga.

Sansone came off the bench to score twice in eight minutes to secure the win that leaves Malaga with just four points after 11 games.

Opta notes how the Italian forward's exploits were a first in the Spanish top flight this season:

Villarreal may consider themselves unfortunate not to have won by more, with Cedric Bakambu having three goals all chalked off for offside, per football writer Simon Harrison:

Earlier in the day Girona followed up their win over Real Madrid with a 2-1 win at Levante.

The victory is the club's third in a row in La Liga, with Borja Garcia and Cristhian Stuani on target as they move 10th.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad beat Eibar 3-1 to record their first home win for over two months, per La Liga:

Adnan Januzaj scored his first La Liga goal, with Willian Jose and Mikel Oyarzabal also on target for the hosts.

Sunday's only other fixture saw Athletic Bilbao's poor start to the season continue with a defeat at Celta Vigo.