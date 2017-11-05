Jahlil Okafor Trade Rumors: Celtics Interested, Won't Deal 1st-Round Pick

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, but as previously reported, only at a bargain price.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported on Sunday that the team has "long held interest in Okafor, but as more of a project than an immediate contributor. Boston is also not willing to part with a first-round pick for Okafor."

That jibes with a report from Keith Pompey of Philly.com earlier in the week:

"The Sixers and Okafor's agent, Billy Duffy, have been in constant contact with each other and with potential trade partners, trying to work out a deal. According to sources, the Celtics have expressed the most interest in Okafor. Knowing the Sixers don't have long-term plans for him, the Celtics aren't willing to give up much, though."

