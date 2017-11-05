Arsene Wenger Rips Officials; Pep Guardiola Says 'We Won Because We Were Better'

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger criticised the officials after the Gunners' 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, but City colleague Pep Guardiola thought his team deservedly won at home.

As shared by Goal's Chris Wheatley, Wenger was unhappy after the match and pointed the finger at City's final goal, as Gabriel Jesus converted a chance after a linesman missed an offside call:

Guardiola agreed there should have been a call but didn't let that undermine the result, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News:

City outplayed the Gunners for the majority of Sunday's match and took a two-goal lead through Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero. Alexandre Lacazette pulled a goal back for the Gunners before Jesus secured the three points for the hosts.

Per Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror, Wenger had some harsh words for the referee after the match as well as Premier League officiating in general, and he didn't believe City should have been awarded a penalty. Speaking to the BBC, he said:

"The referees don't work enough. The level drops every season. The decisions are just wrong. I believe it was no penalty. We know that Sterling dives well he does that very well. And the third was offside."

Aguero converted the spot-kick after Nacho Monreal made contact with Raheem Sterling inside the box. Most neutral fans and pundits agreed the penalty was justified, including ESPN FC's Craig Burley:

There were no such doubts regarding Jesus' goal, as David Silva was clearly offside. The Arsenal defence appealed for the call rather than play to the whistle, making things easy on the Brazilian.

The result leaves Arsenal in sixth place in the standings, while City lead with an unbeaten record.