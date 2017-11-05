    Police Investigating Video of Officer Punching Miami Fan After Being Slapped

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2017

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 21: The Miami Hurricanes logo at midfield prior to the game against the Savannah State Tigers on September 21, 2013 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated Savannah State 77-7. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    Police are investigating an incident where an officer appeared to punch a female Miami football fan who had slapped him during Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.

    Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) the department is "gathering all of the details to gain a clear understanding of what occurred" in the incident.

    Video posted by Barstool Sports Saturday showed the officers apprehending the seemingly intoxicated woman and attempting to carry her away from the premises. She then begins swinging her hands and slaps the officer in the face, who then turns around and punches the fan:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

