Deshaun Watson May Have Torn ACL vs. Seahawks, Not Practice, Video Suggests

There is a sentiment among doctors and trainers that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may have torn his ACL in last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and not in practice as was previously believed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke to physicians who believe a hit by Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark may have either torn the ligament or triggered the events that led to his non-contact injury in practice Thursday. On the play in question, Clark attempted to leap over Texans running back Lamar Miller and came down on Watson's right knee, buckling it to the side.

"I can't be 100 percent sure, but I wouldn't be surprised," one doctor told Schefter. "Something happened as he grabbed his knee. And if you look at it in slow motion, one mechanism of injury is there."

Watson threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns after the hit from Clark and showed no signs of injury. The runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year before the ACL tear, Watson threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 2017. He also added 269 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

"In the short time that he played with us and the type of guy he is, he’ll be one of top quarterbacks in this league for a long time," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Friday.



Watson previously tore his left ACL during his freshman season at Clemson and continued to play with the injury, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. He recovered from the at injury in five months, and the Texans hope a similar timetable is possible this time. ACL tears typically take eight or nine months for a full recovery.

The Texans signed Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates to handle backup quarterback duties behind Tom Savage for the remainder of the season.