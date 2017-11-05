Gary Kubiak Reportedly Would Consider Returning to NFL as OC in 2018

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak would reportedly consider returning to the NFL next season as an offensive coordinator if the right opportunity presented itself, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

Per La Canfora's report: "The rigors of head coaching and the stress and strain from being the daily face of the franchise are not appealing to him at this point, but the opportunity to work with the right quarterback and help an offense for a contending team would have allure, the sources maintain."

Kubiak, 56, is currently serving as the Denver Broncos' senior personnel advisor. He previously spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Houston Texans (2006-13) and two seasons as the head coach of the Broncos (2015-16), going 82-75 in his coaching career with three playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2015.

He also served as Denver's offensive coordinator from 1995-2005 and the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator in 2014. Kubiak retired from coaching in Jan. 2017, however, citing health reasons after being diagnosed with a migraine condition during the 2016 season and suffering a stroke in 2013.

If he does decide to return to coaching in an offensive coordinator role, there's little doubt there would be interest in his services. In his time as an offensive coordinator or head coach, his offenses finished top 10 in total yards 13 times and top 10 in points 15 times.

As La Canfora noted, "Kubiak is held in very high regard by his coaching peers as well as the various owners he has worked for," adding that "landing an established offensive mind with a proven system will appeal to no shortage of head coaches" around the NFL.