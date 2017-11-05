Jack Sock Beats Filip Krajinovic in 3 Sets in 2017 Rolex Paris Masters Final

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Qualifier Filip Krajinovic couldn't end his magical run at the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters with another upset, as he fell to America's Jack Sock in three sets in the final. The scores were 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Krajinovic had entered the tournament having won just a single match at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament level in his entire career, but went on a Cinderella run in Paris. Sock had never made a Masters 1000 final before Sunday.

Sock and Krajinovic both carried excellent form into the final, and early on, there was little to separate the two. The duo traded strong serve games, and after the Serb took the first break in the sixth game―courtesy of a double-fault from Sock―his opponent broke right back.

Live Tennis noted he appeared to figure Krajinovic out late in the set:

But while Sock appeared to be in the ascendancy, Krajinovic picked his moment perfectly, grabbing another break in the 12th game to lock up the first set.

TennisTV shared the deciding point:

Sock hit back straight away, grabbing the break in the opening game of the second set. A hold followed, giving the 25-year-old his first real advantage.

Per tennis writer Tumaini Carayol, Krajinovic was struggling:

His struggles worsened, and another break made the score 4-1. Krajinovic hit back, but Sock closed out the set on serve, forcing a decider.

Here's a look at one of his best points of the second set:

After trading games to start the third set, Sock grabbed another break, and a hold of serve put him in the driver's seat. Krajinovic's resolve broke, and after another setback on his own serve, the Serb wouldn't win another game.