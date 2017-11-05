New York Marathon Results 2017: Winners, Finishing Times and Highlights

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Shalane Flanagan broke away from the leaders Sunday in the final six miles of the race and went on to become the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years.

The Marblehead, Massachusetts, native recorded the upset victory in the race over three-time champion Mary Keitany, while Mamitu Daska finished third. Flanagan won the race with a time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds, and became the first American woman to earn the title since Miki Gorman accomplished the feat in 1977.

Keitany finished in 2:27:54, while Daska recorded a time of 2:28:08.

Once Flanagan made her move, she was clearly in charge of the race. As she approached the finish line knowing that the win was just a few strides away, the emotion on Flanagan's face told the story as she was thrilled to earn her first marathon triumph.

Keitany was going after a historic fourth victory in the race, but she was not able to catch Flanagan.

"This is the moment I have dreamed of since I was a little girl," Flanagan told ESPN's Lewis Johnson. "It was a tough week for New Yorkers and all Americans, and I was able to come through with the best performance of my life.

"It's indescribable. This is the moment we dream of to find our potential, and it's so gratifying."

American women had won the first six New York City Marathons, but none since Gorman had earned the title 40 years ago.

On the men's side, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya held off countryman Wilson Kipsang for gold. Kamworor broke away from the pack in the final 10 minutes of the race, but he could not shake Kipsang.

Kamworor ran the final mile with Kipsang on his heels, and the second-place finisher closed to within three seconds with about a half-mile to go. However, Kamworor was able to hold off his rival and record his first marathon win.



Kamworor finished the race with a winning time of 2:10:53 on the wet New York City course. Kipsang was right behind in 2:10:56, while Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia was third in 2:11:32.

Kamworor was the 12th Kenyan winner to win the race, and that country has earned 14 championships in New York City's 26.2-mile race.

"This is my sixth marathon and my first title," Kamworor told Johnson. "I am so happy and I will be back next year."

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race for the third time. Manuela Schar, who also hails from Switzerland, won the woman's wheelchair race, holding off American and five-time winner Tatyana McFadden.