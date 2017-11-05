NFL Predictions Week 9: Odds, Spread and Picks for Entire Schedule

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Hours separate NFL fans from another tough week of matchups in the picks department, showdowns that become even tougher when one applies the odds and spreads out of Las Vegas to them.

In fact, this might be the most challenging week of the year. Not only are there divisional encounters like the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Carolina Panthers, uncommon opponents in cross-conference play square off in games like the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys.

Still, oddsmakers have to confront the same hurdles when making and maintaining the lines, so there is an avenue for bankroll padding here. Said avenue requires research and a guide to the remaining schedule.

NFL Week 9 Schedule, Odds

Atlanta (-2) at Carolina | O/U 43.5

Baltimore at Tennessee (-3.5) | O/U

Cincinnati at Jacksonville (-6) | O/U 39.5

Denver at Philadelphia (-8) | O/U 43.5

Indianapolis at Houston (-7) | O/U 49

L.A. Rams (-4) at N.Y. Giants | O/U 42

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-7) | O/U

Arizona (-2) at San Francisco | O/U 39.5

Washington at Seattle (-7.5) | O/U 45

Kansas City at Dallas (-2) | O/U 51

Oakland (-3) at Miami | O/U 44 43.5

Detroit (E) at Green Bay | O/U 43

Underdog Pick: Baltimore at Tennessee (-3.5)

T-Rich Is Resurrecting His Career in the CFL Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8 Simms' Midseason NFL Awards Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Target in Week 8? Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7 Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat? Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts Updated NFC North Power Rankings Lefkoe's Locks Week 6 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5 Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck" Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2 Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Right Arrow Icon

There aren't many great upsets left on the schedule, but one between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans seems ripe for exploitation.

On first pass, the idea of Marcus Mariota and the Titans at home seems simple enough. But these Titans haven't exactly looked good on the way to a 4-3 mark—and the team's two-win streak isn't something to talk much about considering it came against two teams with a combined two wins. The most recent, against the winless Cleveland Browns, saw the Titans need overtime in a 12-9 win.

Which isn't to suggest the Ravens have looked amazing either. But a Week 8, 40-0 dismissal of the Miami Dolphins at least looks good on paper. Joe Flacco went down and the offense still won via an outburst from Alex Collins (18 carries, 113 yards) and a strong defense.

Despite an elite running game backing him, Mariota simply hasn't looked right and might have rushed back from injury too soon. Over his past three games, he's totaled one touchdown and three interceptions through the air. He's not getting help from his defense, either, which quietly only has 11 sacks.

"It's all in our hands," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "It has nothing to do with anybody else. We've got to take care of our own selves and not rely on other people. That's important that they understand that, where we're at right now halfway through."

These Ravens are a veteran team that can beat the Titans at their own game, road contest or otherwise. Look for a low-scoring affair to go to the visitors.

Prediction: Ravens 20, Titans 14

Spread to Grab: Cincinnati at Jacksonville (-6)

T-Rich Is Resurrecting His Career in the CFL Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8 Simms' Midseason NFL Awards Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Target in Week 8? Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7 Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat? Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts Updated NFC North Power Rankings Lefkoe's Locks Week 6 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5 Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck" Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2 Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Right Arrow Icon

Fans have to know it has been an odd year when the Jacksonville Jaguars are a favorite to lean on in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the Bengals simply haven't played inspired football all season. It started with the team failing to score a touchdown over its first two games and firing an offensive coordinator, then going out in Week 8 after a loss and needing a defensive touchdown to beat the two-win Indianapolis Colts by one point.

These Jaguars beat those same Colts 27-0. The defense boasts a staggering 33 sacks, and it would be an understatement to say it matches up quite well with a miserable Bengals offensive line struggling to the point of rotating offensive tackles.

This Jaguars defense is so great it continues to move at a historical clip. At ESPN.com, Seth Walder revealed the defense has a pass defense expected points added per game mark of 10.97—the next closest mark is the 2013 Seattle Seahawks at 7.32.

"Your 4-3, playoff-contending Jacksonville Jaguars are playing better defense, in terms of expected points added per game, than anyone since at least 2001. That means they are, so far, besting the 2013 Seattle Seahawks team -- peak Legion of Boom," Walder wrote.

Meaning, the Jaguars shut down the pass like no other team has since 2001. And the Bengals with Andy Dalton under center (11 touchdowns, eight interceptions) don't have the talent to overcome this on the road. A.J. Green is a top-five player at his position, but the offense doesn't have anyone else stepping up to help him, and it wouldn't matter if they were given the sour play of an offensive line about to get thrown around by a historic front seven.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Bengals 20

Spread to Avoid: Indianapolis at Houston (-7)

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

This one went from a must-pick game to an avoid-at-all-costs game in a hurry.

The Houston Texans looked like an easy pick regardless of spread against the Colts before starting rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury in practice.

Granted, the fact the spread is still this large says quite a bit about the matchup. But losing 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions is never ideal, and now the Texans offense goes into the hands of Tom Savage, who has 105 attempts for his career with an interception.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle contextualized Watson's loss with additional numbers:

These Colts still don't figure to stand much of a chance. A 16-sack defense allows a league-worst 30.8 points per game and ranks second-to-last in pass defense at 290.4 points per game allowed.

Did anyone mention the Colts won't have star cornerback Vontae Davis on the field?

The Texans won't put up huge numbers in this one, but there's enough wiggle room here for a win. The Indianapolis offense isn't exactly dynamic, not with it having only four trips above the 20-point mark so far this year.

Still, if there is a line to avoid this week, it's a showdown between two teams missing starting quarterbacks.

Prediction: Texans 20, Colts 17

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.