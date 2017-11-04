Malik Rosier's 3 Total TDs Push Miami to Decisive Win over Virginia Tech

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes bolstered their College Football Playoff resume Saturday night with a 28-10 win over the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami quarterback Malik Rosier had an up-and-down game, though he made up for his three interceptions with 193 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 84 rushing yards and another score.



The Hurricanes also continued their strong play on defense, limiting the Hokies to 299 total yards and forcing four turnovers, which led to multiple appearances by the turnover chain given to Miami players after they reel in an interception or recover a fumble.

Miami made life difficult for Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson all night long. He was limited to 197 passing yards and two interceptions, as well as 12 rushing yards and one touchdown.

While Virginia Tech fell to 7-2, Miami improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, giving it a significant cushion over all other teams in the ACC Coastal.

Miami was in fairly firm control of Saturday's game from the opening salvo despite turning the ball over on downs at the Virginia Tech 2-yard line on its first drive of the game.

The Hurricanes bounced back in the second quarter when Rosier threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Berrios to make it 7-0 with the extra point.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted that Rosier accomplished a rare feat during the early going:

That touchdown seemed to open the floodgates for Miami, as it added another less than three minutes later on a big play from running back Travis Homer.

Homer beat the VT defense for a 64-yard touchdown run, which was huge considering Miami's struggles in the running game during its last contest, per Christy Chirinos of the South Florida Sun Sentinel:

Reynolds mentioned that the second score was a big one due to how strong Virginia Tech's defense had been entering the game:

While Miami carried a 14-3 lead into halftime, the momentum quickly swung early in the second half when Rosier was picked off on the Hurricanes' opening drive of the third quarter.

Virginia Tech capitalized on the short field with a one-yard touchdown run from Jackson to cut the deficit to 14-10.

The Hokies would not score another point, however, as Miami stiffened even more on defense and forced multiple turnovers.

Rosier also battled through his mistakes and made some big plays down the stretch, including a 43-yard touchdown to tight end Christopher Herndon IV in the third quarter to restore the 11-point lead.

The dual-threat quarterback then put the game out of reach in the fourth when he rushed for a 13-yard score.

ESPN's David Pollack liked what he saw out of Rosier on that play and from the Hurricanes as a whole:

Trevor Sikkema of Pewter Report also likes what Miami brings to the table but believes Rosier will need to improve:

There was no shortage of detractors surrounding Miami prior to Saturday's game since so many of its wins were close, but it left little doubt that it was the superior team against Virginia Tech.

The road will get even tougher for the Hurricanes, though, with a game against No. 3 Notre Dame next week.

Miami does control its own destiny with regard to a College Football Playoff berth since a win over Notre Dame and a potential win over Clemson in the ACC title game should be enough to enter the top four.

Virginia Tech is almost certainly out of the mix, although it still has a great opportunity to win out with games against Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia.