Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 9

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The ninth week of the NFL regular season got off to a devastating start when Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who accounted for 21 touchdowns in just six-and-a-half games, suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday.

Injuries to key players have been an unfortunate NFL storyline, as the list of those lost for the season includes Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, among many others.

Hopefully this awful trend subsides as the season moves along, and these players return to 100 percent for the beginning of the 2018 season.

Until then, the 2017 NFL campaign moves along with some critical matchups around the league. Here's a look at the biggest stories and best highlights for Week 9.

Plays of the Day

New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee helped his team get off to a hot start after he blocked a punt from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bryan Anger and returned it for a touchdown:

Later in the game, Saints running back Alvin Kamara took a short pass from quarterback Drew Brees and used some great blocking and elusive moves for a 33-yard score:

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods converted a 3rd-and-33 after catching a screen pass from quarterback Jared Goff and taking it to the house for a 52-yard touchdown against the New York Giants:

Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders provided this remarkable statistic:

Even without star tight end Zach Ertz, the Philadelphia Eagles offense dominated in the first half against the Denver Broncos.

Backup tight end Trey Burton filled in for Ertz and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass down the sideline. Burton used his legs to help control the ball before landing out of bounds:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did his best Superman impersonation as he dove for the goal line on a nine-yard touchdown run:

Following an extra point, the Panthers took a 14-10 halftime lead over the Atlanta Falcons.

Star Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Leonard Fournette Out Due to Rules Violation

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense took a big hit Sunday morning when head coach Doug Marrone revealed that running back Leonard Fournette would not be playing against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an undisclosed rules violation:

Field Yates of ESPN reported some further details:

The rookie running back has rushed for 99.3 yards per game this season, which leads the NFL.

Chris Ivory started in Fournette's place.

Fight in Jaguars-Bengals Game Leads to Ejection

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight in the second quarter, leading to both being ejected from the game:

The Jaguars took a 13-7 lead into halftime.

Injury Report

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, left his game with the Saints due to injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Game of the Week

Two offensive juggernauts will clash in Texas as the Kansas City Chiefs head south to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chiefs have one of the best (and most well-rounded) offenses in football. They rank second in both pass and run offense, per Football Outsiders, and they are first in points scored (236).

Quarterback Alex Smith is third in the NFL in completion percentage and has yet to throw an interception. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt is first in the league in yards from scrimmage, tight end Travis Kelce leads all players at his position in receptions and yards, and wideout Tyreek Hill is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

Signal-caller Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and a fantastic offensive line lead the Cowboys attack.

A second-year pro out of Mississippi State, Prescott has been on fire this year, throwing 14 touchdown passes and rushing for three more scores. Elliott is currently second in the league in rushing yards per game (98.6) and tied for the league lead in touchdowns with eight.

Elliott has been fighting a six-game suspension handed down by the NFL after the league ruled he had violated its personal conduct policy following domestic violence allegations from former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

A lengthy appeals process has kept Elliott on the field, and he's eligible to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas City.

This matchup projects as an entertaining and high-scoring game on paper in which both teams may eclipse 30 points.

Still to Come

Aside from the aforementioned Chiefs vs. Cowboys contest, two games will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, while a third will take place Sunday night.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Washington Redskins in nasty conditions at CenturyLink Field. The current National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of just 40 degrees, with a mix of rain, snow and wind up to 23 mph.

The Arizona Cardinals are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race as they face the winless San Francisco 49ers. Arizona will be without starting quarterback Carson Palmer, who suffered a broken left arm against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago and may be out for the season.

The Sunday Night Football matchup will be between the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins, two teams that made the playoffs last year but face an uphill climb to return to the postseason.

The Dolphins get starting quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver DeVante Parker back from injuries, but the Raiders will be missing three cornerbacks.