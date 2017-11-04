Justin Verlander Marries Kate Upton in Italy Days After Astros Win World Series

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton got married Saturday at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco resort in Italy.

According to TMZ Sports, Verlander and Upton wed in a small ceremony just days after Verlander won his first World Series title with the Houston Astros, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series.

After dating Verlander for three years, Upton made their engagement public last year, per Rebecca Macatee and Jimmy Chairman of E! Online.

The 25-year-old Upton had a visible presence throughout Houston's playoff run, and Verlander was a key part of the first championship in Astros history.

Verlander, 34, spent the first 13 seasons of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers before getting traded to the Astros this season.

The former American League MVP and Cy Young award winner went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA for the Astros during the regular season and followed that up with a 4-1 mark and 2.21 ERA in the playoffs.