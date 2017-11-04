Breeders' Cup 2017 Results: Replay Video, Highlights and Recap for Classic Race

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Gun Runner answered all the questions, held off a game Collected and a hard-charging West Coast to earn a victory in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club race track in Del Mar, California.

Jockey Florent Geroux went with his horse to the lead and raced hard in the first quarter-mile and never lost his edge in the race. Prior to the Breeders' Cup, there were questions about how well Gun Runner would handle the 1 ¼-mile distance because he had never won at that distance before. He answered that question brilliantly in finishing with a time of 2:01.29.

Gun Runner had not beaten Arrogate in two previous races, but Bob Baffert's horse broke awkwardly from the No. 1 hole and did not look comfortable. Arrogate had traffic problems after his slow start and was never able to make a challenge in his final race before retiring to the breeding shed.

Gun Runner and Arrogate were co-favorites at 2-1, per OddsShark, and the win was clearly a huge one for the victor's trainer, Steve Asmussen. As his horse finished first under the wire, Asmussen let out whoops of joy as he was finally able to beat Arrogate and come away with the $3.3 million first prize and earn unofficial horse of the year honors.

Geroux told NBC after the race that it was not his plan to go to the front immediately but that his horse wanted to run as soon as the gate opened.

Owner Ron Winchell said he was worried as the race progressed, but he was excited by the way he was able to finish the race.

"I thought he was going too fast and I was concerned," Winchell told NBC interviewer Laffit Pincay. "But when I saw him pulling away, it was an unbelievable feeling."

Gun Runner paid $6.80 for the win along with $4.40 to place and $3.20 to show. Collected paid 5.60 to place and $4.00 to show, and West Coast paid $3.60 to show. The $2.00 exacta of 5-11 paid $34.00, while the $1.00 5-11-8 trifecta paid $64.50.

Baffert trained Collected, West Coast and Mubtaahij in addition to Arrogate. Baffert's horses had won the last three Classics, but he was unable to make it four in a row because Gun Runner was simply too strong.

Arrogate finished in a dead heat for fifth with Gunnevera. Baffert had been confident before the race and thought his charge was prepared.

"He trained very well," Baffert told NBC. "I think he will be able to run his race."

However, after the poor start, it was clear that Arrogate was not going to be able to end his career with a victory.