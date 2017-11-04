Baker Mayfield Throws for 598 Yards, 5 TDs as Oklahoma Beats Oklahoma State

Associated Press

You want Bedlam? You got it.

After No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 11 Oklahoma State combined for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first half of Saturday's intrastate tilt at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Sooners held off the Cowboys for a 62-52 road win behind a single-game school-record 598 passing yards and five touchdowns from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The senior signal-caller's Heisman Trophy statement came at a perfect time, too, since Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, Stanford running back Bryce Love and Notre Dame running back Josh Adams were all held in check Saturday.

Mayfield was joined in the record books by wide receiver Marquise Brown, who set a single-game Sooners record with 265 receiving yards and two scores, including a 77-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter that put Oklahoma up 10:

Mayfield's day nearly came crumbling down when he threw an interception in the red zone up three with 2:59 remaining, but Oklahoma's defense clamped down in crunch time before Trey Sermon bolted 53 yards to the house for a game-sealing score.

All told, the Sooners piled up 785 yards of total offense as they ripped off their fourth straight win.

Not to be overlooked was Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph, who lit up the Sooners' porous secondary.

In a back-and-forth shootout that set a new Bedlam scoring record, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Rudolph completed 28 of 54 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns.

With defense optional, ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach and Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo noted it was time for the offenses to shine:

Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill also came to play with a standout showing.

A week after he was held to 12 carries for 86 yards against West Virginia, the sophomore bounced his way to 228 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 30 carries.

Despite those staggering lines, the Cowboys couldn't make the OU defense pay after they fell behind by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Now 7-2 on the season, Oklahoma State will attempt to rebound next week against an Iowa State Cyclones team that is coming off a 20-16 loss to West Virginia.

Elsewhere, the Sooners will attempt to bolster their College Football Playoff resume further when they host the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 11.