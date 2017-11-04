Dolphins Ownership, Players Create Fund for Social Justice Programs

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and their players announced Saturday that they "have created a yearly fund for advocacy and social justice programs."

ESPN's Jim Trotter first reported the news.

As part of the initiative, the Dolphins will fund a social justice grant program and scholarships for students. They will also sponsor the Police Athletic League of North Miami and host "a conference at Hard Rock Stadium designed to promote positive interaction between youth and law enforcement."



Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been among the most outspoken owners in support of players who have protested social injustice and racial inequality during the national anthem this season.

After President Donald Trump referred to a player who kneels during the anthem as a "son of a bitch," Ross released a statement saying "we need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites."

"I know our players who kneeled for the anthem and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone," he added, according to the Sun Sentinel's Dave Hyde. "They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together."

Prior to the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the New York Jets, Ross stood and locked arms with center Mike Pouncey and safety Reshad Jones in a display of unity during the national anthem.