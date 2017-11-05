    NFL Schedule Week 9: TV Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Guide

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2017

    LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Ezekiel Elliott #23 against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The New York Jets dominated the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football and, in the process, provided a jubilant scene for the Jets Dance to Anything hashtag. There's still so much more fun left for the remaining Week 9 contests.

    Despite all the film, statistics and patterns created over the past two months, the Jets' victory over the Bills shows it's still a week-to-week league. As we look toward the second half of the season, we'll see teams buckle up for a strong finish and others buckle under pressure. 

    The legitimate playoff contenders must rise to the occasion, which includes winning games as favorites or knocking off tough competition as the playoff picture continues to develop through November. 

    The 506 Sports Twitter handle provided a coverage map to track which games air in specific regions:

    You can use the information below to tune in via television or mobile device for those who prefer live-stream viewing. Finally, check out breakdowns for notable Week 9 matchups.

                       

    Week 9 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details 

    Sunday, November 5

    Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go 

    Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go 

    Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

    Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access 

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go 

    Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

    Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

    Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

    Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go 

    Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

    Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

          

    Monday, November 6 

    Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

                               

    Notable Week 9 Storylines

    Carolina Panthers' Struggling Offense Moves Forward Without WR Kelvin Benjamin

    The Carolina Panthers have scored 20 combined points over the past two weeks. Then the front office traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third- and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

    Though it's better to recoup draft capital before an expiring contract goes uncompensated on the free-agent market, the Panthers offense will struggle with the immediate effect. 

    Optimists quickly point out Carolina's offense operated fluidly without Benjamin during a 15-1 campaign in 2015. They forget to mention that particular team fielded the No. 2 ground attack. Wide receiver Ted Ginn accumulated a career-high in touchdown receptions (10), and tight end Greg Olsen's 1,104 receiving yards led all Panthers pass-catchers.

    In 2017, Carolina's rushing offense ranks No. 21. Ginn plays for the New Orleans Saints. Olsen isn't available to play until Week 12 against the New York Jets. According to Associated Press writer Steve Reed, the tight end just started to test his surgically repaired foot:

    The Atlanta Falcons offense hasn't been consistent week-to-week, but quarterback Matt Ryan has more weapons, a top-10 ground attack and a better offensive line. Carolina will lose this game at home.

    Prediction: Falcons 23, Panthers 20

                               

    Brock Osweiler's 2nd Starting Stint with the Denver Broncos

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field as players warm up before a game against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dusti
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Speaking of 2015, the Denver Broncos will once again rely on quarterback Brock Osweiler to pull the offense through the regular season. This time, there's no Peyton Manning standing in the shadows waiting to regain the reins under center. 

    Osweiler's NFL journey took him through many peaks and valleys. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal to become a starter with the Houston Texans in 2016. The same team that inked him to a lucrative contract traded his rights to the Cleveland Browns, who released him in September. Shortly after, the Broncos inked the 26-year-old to a one-year pact.

    Once a Super Bowl champion to offseason cut for the Browns, Osweiler has seen it all. Now he's looking for more success where his career started in the NFL.

    The Broncos signal-caller will take over in a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles' aggressive front seven that's racked up 22 sacks. Denver's offensive line has allowed 25 quarterback takedowns for a loss on Trevor Siemian. Unless Osweiler acquired some mobility to evade pressure over the years, he'll fold behind weak pass protection.

    Eagles will extend their win streak to seven games.

    Prediction: Eagles 26, Broncos 17

                       

    Ezekiel Elliott Still Running in Week 9 

    LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs upfield against the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Without delving into the legal webs dealing with appeals and circuit courts, just know Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Over the last three weeks, he tore through run defenses for 413 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

    Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt offers a little more than Elliott as a receiver, but he hasn't reached the century mark since Week 5 against the Houston Texans. 

    Defensively, the Chiefs and Cowboys have struggled in pass defense. However, the Cowboys' improved pass rush, which ranks No. 5 in sacks with 25, minimizes the deficiencies on the back end. Kansas City will have to defend against wide receiver Dez Bryant downfield and Elliott on the inside.

    Don’t fall for the Chiefs' improved secondary against the Broncos' underwhelming aerial attack. Dallas will move the ball consistently on Kansas City's defense en route to a victory. 

    Prediction: Cowboys 34, Chiefs 31

