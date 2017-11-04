Breeders' Cup 2017 Payouts: Prize-Money Purse for Classic and More Races

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With Arrogate and Gun Runner taking center stage in the $6 million Classic, Day 2 of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California, was a highly anticipated affair.

However, drama wasn't limited to Saturday's final race, considering $21.5 million in total purse money was up for grabs over the course of nine races.

Below, we'll break down the purse and payouts for each of the day's races along with a recap of some of the more notable winners from the jam-packed slate.

As a reminder, purse and complete orders of finish from every race can be found at the Breeders' Cup's official website, while payouts are available at Del Mar's race hub.

Classic: $6 million

Winner: Gun Runner (Win: $6.80; Place: $4.40; Show: $3.20)

Runner-Up: Collected (Place: $5.60; Show: $4.00)

Third Place: West Coast (Show: $3.60)

Longines Turf: $4 million

Winner: Talismanic (Win: $30.20; Place: $10.80; Show: $6.40)

Runner-Up: Beach Patrol (Place: $4.00; Show: $3.00)

Third Place: Highland Reel (Show: $3.40)

Sentient Jet Juvenile: $2 million

Winner: Good Magic (Win: $25.00; Place: $9.40; Show: $5.60)

Runner-Up: Solomini (Place: $8.40; Show: $4.40)

Third Place: Bolt d'Oro (Show: $2.60)

Mile: $2 million

Winner: World Approval (Win: $7.40; Place: $4.80; Show: $3.80)

Runner-Up: Lancaster Bomber (Place: $13.60; Show: $8.00)

Third Place: Blackjackcat (Show: $7.40)

TwinSpires Sprint: $1.5 million

Winner: Roy H (Win: $11.80; Place: $5.00; Show: $3.60)

Runner-Up: Imperial Hint (Place: $5.20; Show: $4.00)

Third Place: Mind Your Biscuits (Show: $4.40)

Filly and Mare Turf: $2 million

Winner: Wuheida (Win: $24.40; Place: $12.40; Show: 8.60)

Runner-Up: Rhododendron (Place: $9.40; Show: $6.80)

Third Place: Cambodia (Show: $6.80)

Filly and Mare Sprint: $1 million

Winner: Bar of Gold (Win: $135.40; Place: $44.20; Show: $21.60)

Runner-Up: Ami's Mesa (Place: $16.20; Show: $11.00)

Third Place: Carina Mia (Show: $11.00)



Turf Sprint: $1 million

Winner: Stormy Liberal (Win: $62.40; Place: $26.60; Show: $15.60)

Runner-Up: Richard's Boy (Place: $13.00; Show: $7.40)

Third Place: Disco Partner (Show: $4.60)

14 Hands Winery Juvenile Fillies: $2 million

Winner: Caledonia Road (Win: $36.60; Place: $15.40; Show: $9.80)

Runner-Up: Alluring Star (Place: $10.40; Show: $7.20)

Third Place: Blonde Bomber (Show: $15.20)

Notable Winners

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The Classic ran last, but we have to start with Gun Runner.

The pride of trainer Steven M. Asmussen, the four-year-old colt was brilliant from start to finish as he ripped off a fourth straight win following victories at Woodward, the Whitney Handicap and the Stephen Foster Handicap.

The story was quite the opposite for defending Classic champion Arrogate—who entered the day coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish at the San Diego Handicap and second-place run at the Pacific Classic.

As USA Today's Dan Wolken noted, Bob Baffert's top contender simply didn't have the juice to keep pace:

Elsewhere, Stormy Liberal stole the show in the $1 million Turf Sprint and overcame 30-1 odds to make history, according to the Breeders' Cup's official Twitter account:

While the five-year-old Gelding trotted into Saturday's Turf Sprint with a pair of wins this year at the Clocker's Corner Handicap and the Daytona Stakes, an eighth-place run at the Jaipur Invitational in June suggested an upset at Del Mar wasn't in the cards.

But thanks to a blazing run past Richard's Boy down the backstretch, trainer Peter Miller and the owners at Rockingham Ranch were able to walk away with one of the day's biggest stunners.

And speaking of stunners, Bar of Gold can't be forgotten.

Captained by Irad Ortiz Jr., the 60-1 long shot captured a photo-finish win over Ami's Mesa to secure first place in the $1 million Filly and Mare Sprint.

According to the Associated Press, Bar of Gold is the "longest-priced winner in the race's 11-year history."