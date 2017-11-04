Breeders' Cup 2017 Payouts: Prize-Money Purse for Classic and More Races

Breeders' Cup 2017 Payouts: Prize-Money Purse for Classic and More RacesNovember 4, 2017
With Arrogate and Gun Runner taking center stage in the $6 million Classic, Day 2 of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California, was a highly anticipated affair.
However, drama wasn't limited to Saturday's final race, considering $21.5 million in total purse money was up for grabs over the course of nine races.
Below, we'll break down the purse and payouts for each of the day's races along with a recap of some of the more notable winners from the jam-packed slate.
As a reminder, purse and complete orders of finish from every race can be found at the Breeders' Cup's official website, while payouts are available at Del Mar's race hub.
Classic: $6 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Watch Gun Runner win the $6M Breeders’ Cup Classic in spectacular fashion!! #BC17 https://t.co/WwjJ8w0AlL2017-11-5 00:54:30
Winner: Gun Runner (Win: $6.80; Place: $4.40; Show: $3.20)
Runner-Up: Collected (Place: $5.60; Show: $4.00)
Third Place: West Coast (Show: $3.60)
Longines Turf: $4 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Talismanic (GB) WINS the $4M #BC17 @LonginesEq Turf! @DelMarRacing @NBCSN https://t.co/MApqD74o6x2017-11-4 23:52:31
Winner: Talismanic (Win: $30.20; Place: $10.80; Show: $6.40)
Runner-Up: Beach Patrol (Place: $4.00; Show: $3.00)
Third Place: Highland Reel (Show: $3.40)
Sentient Jet Juvenile: $2 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Watch Good Magic make history as he breaks his maiden in the @SentientJet #BC17 Juvenile! @NBCSN @jose93_ortiz @e5racing https://t.co/aaeRXUjYxW2017-11-4 23:09:02
Winner: Good Magic (Win: $25.00; Place: $9.40; Show: $5.60)
Runner-Up: Solomini (Place: $8.40; Show: $4.40)
Third Place: Bolt d'Oro (Show: $2.60)
Mile: $2 million
NBCSN @NBCSN
With the rest of the field on his tail, World Approval takes the @BreedersCup Mile! #BC17 https://t.co/zg0pIl3IQb2017-11-4 22:26:38
Winner: World Approval (Win: $7.40; Place: $4.80; Show: $3.80)
Runner-Up: Lancaster Bomber (Place: $13.60; Show: $8.00)
Third Place: Blackjackcat (Show: $7.40)
TwinSpires Sprint: $1.5 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Roy H WINS the @TwinSpires #BC17 Sprint @NBCSN @DelMarRacing https://t.co/IKSwTFoqAK2017-11-4 21:47:56
Winner: Roy H (Win: $11.80; Place: $5.00; Show: $3.60)
Runner-Up: Imperial Hint (Place: $5.20; Show: $4.00)
Third Place: Mind Your Biscuits (Show: $4.40)
Filly and Mare Turf: $2 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Wuheida (GB) WINS the #BC17 Filly & Mare Turf @NBCSN @DelMarRacing https://t.co/phJBzNc1EM2017-11-4 21:10:00
Winner: Wuheida (Win: $24.40; Place: $12.40; Show: 8.60)
Runner-Up: Rhododendron (Place: $9.40; Show: $6.80)
Third Place: Cambodia (Show: $6.80)
Filly and Mare Sprint: $1 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Bar of Gold WINS the #BC17 Filly & Mare Sprint @NBCSN @DelMarRacing https://t.co/786jhfbyJi2017-11-4 20:23:18
Winner: Bar of Gold (Win: $135.40; Place: $44.20; Show: $21.60)
Runner-Up: Ami's Mesa (Place: $16.20; Show: $11.00)
Third Place: Carina Mia (Show: $11.00)
Turf Sprint: $1 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Stormy Liberal WINS the #BC17 Turf Sprint @NBCSN @DelMarRacing https://t.co/OKwAdn82g42017-11-4 19:43:57
Winner: Stormy Liberal (Win: $62.40; Place: $26.60; Show: $15.60)
Runner-Up: Richard's Boy (Place: $13.00; Show: $7.40)
Third Place: Disco Partner (Show: $4.60)
14 Hands Winery Juvenile Fillies: $2 million
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Caledonia Road WINS the @14handswine #BC17 Juvenile Fillies @NBCSN @DelMarRacing https://t.co/fzU6kqziDm2017-11-4 19:07:41
Winner: Caledonia Road (Win: $36.60; Place: $15.40; Show: $9.80)
Runner-Up: Alluring Star (Place: $10.40; Show: $7.20)
Third Place: Blonde Bomber (Show: $15.20)
Notable Winners
The Classic ran last, but we have to start with Gun Runner.
The pride of trainer Steven M. Asmussen, the four-year-old colt was brilliant from start to finish as he ripped off a fourth straight win following victories at Woodward, the Whitney Handicap and the Stephen Foster Handicap.
The story was quite the opposite for defending Classic champion Arrogate—who entered the day coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish at the San Diego Handicap and second-place run at the Pacific Classic.
As USA Today's Dan Wolken noted, Bob Baffert's top contender simply didn't have the juice to keep pace:
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
Superb race by Gun Runner to win the Breeders Cup Classic. Arrogate didn’t fire again.2017-11-5 00:49:41
Elsewhere, Stormy Liberal stole the show in the $1 million Turf Sprint and overcame 30-1 odds to make history, according to the Breeders' Cup's official Twitter account:
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
“Stormy Liberal the highest price winner in the 10-year history of the Turf Sprint” @randy_moss_TV https://t.co/2MQ6EJTLlF2017-11-4 19:53:01
While the five-year-old Gelding trotted into Saturday's Turf Sprint with a pair of wins this year at the Clocker's Corner Handicap and the Daytona Stakes, an eighth-place run at the Jaipur Invitational in June suggested an upset at Del Mar wasn't in the cards.
But thanks to a blazing run past Richard's Boy down the backstretch, trainer Peter Miller and the owners at Rockingham Ranch were able to walk away with one of the day's biggest stunners.
And speaking of stunners, Bar of Gold can't be forgotten.
Captained by Irad Ortiz Jr., the 60-1 long shot captured a photo-finish win over Ami's Mesa to secure first place in the $1 million Filly and Mare Sprint.
According to the Associated Press, Bar of Gold is the "longest-priced winner in the race's 11-year history."