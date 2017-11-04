    Mohamed Salah Scores Brace in Liverpool's 4-1 Win over West Ham

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2017

    West Ham United's Spanish midfielder Pedro Obiang (C) is blocked by Liverpool's German midfielder Emre Can and Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (R) during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool at The London Stadium, in east London on November 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, as Mohamed Salah bagged a brace in the Premier League fixture.  

    Salah and Joel Matip each found the back of the net in the span of minutes to open the scoring, undoing West Ham's great start. The hosts fell apart after the quick double, and while Manuel Lanzini pulled a goal back early in the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain restored the advantage within a minute. Salah added another goal with 15 minutes left to play.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lewandowski and James Put the Icing on Bayern's Cake

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Verdi Scores His 2nd Free-Kick in 6 Minutes 😱

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bayern's Robben Hits Classic Curler vs. Dortmund

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mbappe Seals PSG's 5-0 Thrashing of Angers

      Streamable
      via Streamable