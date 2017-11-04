Mohamed Salah Scores Brace in Liverpool's 4-1 Win over West Ham

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, as Mohamed Salah bagged a brace in the Premier League fixture.

Salah and Joel Matip each found the back of the net in the span of minutes to open the scoring, undoing West Ham's great start. The hosts fell apart after the quick double, and while Manuel Lanzini pulled a goal back early in the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain restored the advantage within a minute. Salah added another goal with 15 minutes left to play.

