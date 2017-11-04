Breeders' Cup 2017 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize-Money Payouts on Saturday

Harry How/Getty Images

Day 2 of the 2017 Breeders' Cup features nine World Championship races, including the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, to close out the marquee event from the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California.

Forever Unbridled, Mendelssohn, Battle of Midway and Rushing Fall were the winners during Friday's action at one of horse racing's biggest annual showcases. The Turf, Juvenile and Mile are among the most coveted titles up for grabs on the second day of competition before the Classic takes center stage.

Let's check out the results from Saturday's jam-packed schedule, which will get updated through the conclusion of the action in California. All of the prize-money information is courtesy of the event's official website and the payouts are via Del Mar's results page.

Juvenile Fillies ($2 million purse)

Long shot Caledonia Road stormed down the homestretch under the guidance of Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith to pull off an upset in the day's Breeders' Cup opener.

Alluring Star made a strong move coming around the final turn to pull away from the pack and appeared poised to cruise to the final line. Smith, who picked up his 26th Breeders' Cup victory, called on Caledonia Road to make a late charge, however, and she responded in a major way.

Del Mar Racetrack highlighted the comeback effort:

Blonde Bomber rounded out the top three in a race where top choices Moonshine Memories and Heavenly Love failed to seriously contend.

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 12 — Caledonia Road ($36.60; $15.40; $9.80)

2 — 9 — Alluring Star (n/a; $10.40; $7.20)

3 — 5 — Blonde Bomber (n/a; n/a; $15.20)