    Ian Kennedy Reportedly Won't Opt Out of Last 3 Years of Royals Contract

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2017

    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
    Matt Marton/Associated Press

    After a disappointing 2017 season, Ian Kennedy will reportedly decline the opt-out option on his contract to remain with the Kansas City Royals.   

    Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Kennedy will make $43 million over the final three years of his deal by staying with the Royals. 

    In 30 starts and 154 innings last season, Kennedy had a 5.38 ERA with 131 strikeouts and 34 home runs allowed. 

    The 32-year-old missed two weeks in May because of a strained hamstring he suffered during a start against the Chicago White Sox on May 4. 

    Kennedy signed a five-year deal with the Royals worth $70 million in January 2016. He delivered in his first season with the team, posting a 3.68 ERA and 184 strikeouts over 195.2 innings and tied his career high with 33 starts. 

    Now that the Royals have an answer on Kennedy's contract, they will turn their attention toward free agents Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain as they try to get back into the American League playoff conversation after missing out the past two seasons. 

