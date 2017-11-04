EPL Table: Saturday's Week 11 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool moved into sixth place in the Premier League after a 4-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Burnley had taken sixth as they continued their superb start to the season with a 1-0 win at Southampton, but Liverpool's victory moved them down to seventh on goal difference.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion, while Stoke City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Leicester City in the day's early fixture.

Saturday's Results

Stoke City 2-2 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United 0-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-1 Burnley

Swansea City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United 1-4 Liverpool

Premier League Standings (goal difference)

1. Manchester City 28 (29)

2. Manchester United 23 (19)

3. Tottenham Hotspur 20 (12)

4. Chelsea 19 (8)

5. Arsenal 19 (6)

6. Liverpool 19 (4)

7. Burnley 19 (1)

8. Brighton 15 (0)

9. Watford 15 (-3)

10. Huddersfield 15 (-5)

11. Newcastle 14 (0)

12. Leicester 13 (0)

13. Southampton 13 (-2)

14. Stoke 12 (-9)

15. West Brom 10 (-5)

16. Bournemouth 10 (-7)

17. West Ham 9 (-12)

18. Swansea 8 (-6)

19. Everton 8 (-13)

20. Crystal Palace 4 (-17)

Recap

The Reds were boosted by the return of Sadio Mane from injury, and the forward made an instant impact, leading a Liverpool break before feeding Mohamed Salah to slot home the opener.

Opta showed just how quick Liverpool were on the counter:

Minutes later the Reds had doubled their lead, Joel Matip slotting home from close range after Joe Hart had parried a Mark Noble deflection.

Manuel Lanzini briefly gave West Ham hope in the second half, but it was crushed almost immediately as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain restored the Reds' two-goal advantage.

Neil Jones at the Liverpool Echo felt it was an important goal for the former Arsenal man:

Salah then grabbed his second of the game late on to underline his importance to the Reds once again.

The defeat is another blow for West Ham and leaves them just a point off the drop zone, increasing the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic, whose side have managed just two Premier League wins so far.

Liverpool moved level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal, who both face tough games on Sunday. The champions welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge, while Arsene Wenger's side take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Joining Liverpool on 19 points are Burnley, who took all three points at St Mary's Stadium thanks to an 81st-minute header from Sam Vokes.

The victory is yet another on the road for the Clarets, and their vastly-improved away form was highlighted by Sky Sports Statto:

Football commentator Ian Darke noted Burnley fans will be hoping the club can keep hold of Dyche after another impressive result:

It has been a superb campaign for Burnley, but Dyche will surely have attracted admirers given the progress the club has made during his five years in charge.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Newcastle, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Steve Cook.

The defender headed home Andrew Surman's corner to condemn Newcastle to a defeat that seemed tough to take, per the club's Twitter account:

Brighton also picked up three points in seeing off Swansea, who drop into the bottom three with just eight points from their opening 11 games.

Glenn Murray was again on target for Brighton to continue a rare hot streak, as shown by Match of the Day:

Huddersfield were the day's only other winners, Rajiv van La Parra smashing home the only goal of the game from 20 yards to help his side overcome West Bromwich Albion.

The hosts had Christopher Schindler sent off in the second half, but they managed to hold on for a win that will increase scrutiny on West Brom boss Tony Pulis, with the Baggies' winless run stretching back to August.