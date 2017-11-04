Rolex Paris Masters 2017: Filip Krajinovic Shocks John Isner in Semi-Finals

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Filip Krajinovic produced yet another shocking result in the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters on Saturday, beating John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to book a spot in the final.

Krajinovic, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, had gotten past Sam Querrey, Nicolas Mahut and Yuichi Sugita to get to this point, while he also enjoyed some luck, as Rafael Nadal pulled out of their quarter-final clash. He had previously won just a single match on the Masters 1000 level of the ATP World Tour.

His opponent in the final will be Jack Sock, who beat Julien Benneteau on Saturday.

Recap

Krajinovic's Cinderella run in Paris has been one of the best stories in tennis this year, and it continued Saturday.

The Serb―who had never progressed past the second round of a Masters or Grand Slam before―took things right to Isner in the first set with solid play from the baseline and a good serve that kept his opponent on his toes.

Per TennisTV, the moment didn't seem to get to him:

Isner showed his experience in the second set, as he stayed in control and dominated a tie-break to even the match at a set apiece. When the American took a 3-0 lead in the decisive third-set tie-break, the Serb's run appeared over.

Krajinovic promptly shifted gears, however, finding another level to beat Isner to the finish line. As shared by tennis writer Tumaini Carayol, both he and his coach, Petar Popovic, found it hard to contain their excitement:

Saturday's other semi-final wasn't as exciting, as Sock disposed of Benneteau 7-5, 6-2. The Frenchman put up a good fight in the first set, coming back from multiple breaks, but eventually dropped his serve one too many times.

Sock increased his output from the baseline in the second set, losing just two more games on his way to the final.