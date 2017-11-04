Darts World Series Finals 2017: Scores, Results, Updated Schedule After Saturday

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The second round of the 2017 Darts World Series Finals kicked off at Glasgow's Braehead Arena on Saturday, when Dimitri van den Bergh surprised fourth-seed Raymond van Barneveld and moved into the quarter-finals.

The Belgian beat his compatriot 6-4 to set up a meeting with James Wade in the next round after edging The Machine 6-5, the same scoreline by which Gerwyn Price defeated Corey Cadby to advance.

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen ran to a routine 6-1 win over Germany's Max Hopp, with Peter Wright and Gary Anderson also beating respective round-of-16 foes Justin Pipe and Chris Dobey by five legs.

No. 6 seed Daryl Gurney lived up to his billing against Simon Whitlock and beat the wild-card pick 6-3.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's second-round results from the Darts World Series Finals as the competition's quarter-finals took shape.

Saturday's Darts World Series Finals Results

James Wade 6-5 Simon Stevenson

Raymond van Barneveld 4-6 Dimitri van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price 5-6 Corey Cadby

Gary Anderson 6-1 Chris Dobey

Peter Wright 6-1 Justin Pipe

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Max Hopp

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Simon Whitlock

Kevin Anderson TBD Roberto Cross

Recap

Van den Bergh already gained attention when he beat England's Michael White in the first round of this year's tournament, but a round-of-16 win over Van Barneveld trumped that achievement by a long margin.

The 23-year-old's dream run continued with a 6-4 victory against Barney, who lost to the more deserving player on the night and ended the match with an average almost 12 points lower than his opponent, per PDC:

Anderson was also a worthy victor over Dobey and boasted an average of 103.57 in a 6-1 hammering, where The Flying Scotsman's highest checkout was 140, a far cry from his opponent's best of 40.

Van Gerwen also entered the competition at this stage and made an encouraging start to his title defence, snagging two maximums en route to an 11-darter in the first leg of his clash against Hopp to ignite a bright beginning.

After only five lost legs did the German underdog finally get one of his own on the board, but Mighty Mike notched an 81 checkout to clean up a swift win in front of the Scottish audience.

Earlier in the evening, there was a clash of personalities between Price and Cadby, where it was the former who emerged a 6-5 victor, signing off with double tops as Live Darts showed how intense their clash got:

Wright's 6-1 drubbing of Pipe wasn't nearly as tense in comparison and saw Snakebite strut to a 6-1 and tee up a quarter-final clash with Gurney, putting the Scot in good stead to make a third successive appearance in the final.

Like Price and Cadby, Wade and Stevenson also endured a close head-to-head before the former came out on top 6-5, although he has the unfortunate honour of taking on Van den Bergh, the new dark horse of the field.