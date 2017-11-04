Yu Darvish 'Sorry' for Game 7 World Series Performance; Mum on Free Agency

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Still reeling from his 5-1 loss in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish is apologetic to fans for his performance.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Darvish said Dodgers fans were expecting the team to win the Fall Classic after it forced a decisive Game 7 against the Houston Astros.

"I couldn't do it," he said. "I still feel sorry."



Darvish was asked about being a free agent this offseason and didn't offer anything concrete, but he seemed open to returning to the Dodgers after coming over from the Texas Rangers on the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Darvish had two of the worst performances of his Major League Baseball career in the World Series. He lasted 1.2 innings in both Games 3 and 7, allowing a combined nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and two walks without recording a strikeout.

In 131 regular-season starts since his 2012 rookie season, Darvish's shortest start was three innings.

After the Dodgers dropped Game 7, Darvish posted a message on Twitter, thanking the fans, his teammates and the coaching staff for helping make his acclimation to a new city easier.

The Dodgers, who won an MLB-best 104 games during the 2017 regular season, will have to decide if they want to bring Darvish back to try to help end the franchise's 29-year championship drought.