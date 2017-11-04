College Football Scores 2017: Week 10 Results and Top Stars for Top 25 Teams

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs faced a ton of pressure as they wore the label of the No. 1 team in the nation after the first College Football Playoff rankings.

They handled it well as the Bulldogs shook off a stubborn South Carolina Gamecocks team and registered a 24-10 victory.

Quarterback Jake Fromm took a step up as he completed 16 of 22 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 for the first time since 1982.

Michigan State may have been a double-digit home underdog to highly ranked Penn State, but the Spartans were not about to let the Nittany Lions come into Spartan Stadium and walk all over them.

Playing in miserable, rainy weather that caused a delay of nearly three-and-a-half hours midway through the second quarter, the Spartans kept their poise and defeated the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions 27-24.

Trailing 24-21 entering the final quarter, the Michigan State defense stopped Penn State's offense cold in the final 15 minutes. PK Matt Coghlin kicked a 32-yard field with 10:56 to tie the score and was successful on a 34-yard attempt as time expired to give the Spartans the win.

Despite the heavy rains, Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

Top 25 Scores and Stats

No. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 10: Georgia, 438-270 edge in total yards; 38:22-21:38 edge in time of possession.

No. 3 Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37: Notre Dame, 710 total yards; 370 rushing yards



No. 4 Clemson 38, No. 20 North Carolina State 31: North Carolina State, 338-191 edge in passing yards.

No. 5 Oklahoma 62, No. 11 Oklahoma State 52: Oklahoma, 785 total yards, 598 passing yards. Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, 5 TD passes.

Iowa 55, No. 6 Ohio State 24: Iowa, 4-0 edge in takeaways (four interceptions)

No. 24 Michigan State 27, No. 7 Penn State 24: Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke, 400 passing yards

No. 9 Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17: Wisconsin, 237-40 edge in rushing yards.

No. 14 Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27: Auburn, 496 total yards; 35:44-24:16 time of possession

West Virginia 20, No. 15 Iowa State 16: West Virginia, 208-101 edge in rushing yards.

No. 16 Mississippi State 34, UMass 23: Mississippi State, 254-127 edge in rushing yards.

No. 25 Washington State 24, No. 21 Stanford 21: Washington State, 25-9 edge in first downs

Stars of the Week

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

The Indiana Hoosiers proved to be a stubborn opponent into the third quarter until the ninth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers took charge and put the game away.

The Badgers were able to get excellent production from Taylor, who used his speed and quickness to get the best of the Indiana defense. Taylor carried the ball 29 times for 183 yards and one touchdown, and that included a long run of 45 yards.

Once Taylor was able to establish his ability to make yards after contact, the Badgers were able to put the game away.

Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush

Notre Dame continued its offensive onslaught in its 48-37 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Fighting Irish had 710 total yards as Wimbush got the job done through the air and on the ground. Wimbush completed 15 of 30 passes for 280 yards with one touchdown and he did not throw an interception. He was even more effective on the ground, as he carried 12 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

The Fighting Irish improved their record to 8-1 with the victory.

Iowa QB Nathan Stanley

The Iowa Hawkeyes put together one of the most shocking upsets of the year, as they blew out the No. 6-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by a 55-24 score.

The Hawkeyes regularly play well at home, but a 31-point victory over the Buckeyes did not seem likely. Ohio State had defeated previously unbeaten Penn State last week.

Stanley was on top of his game, as he completed 20 of 31 passes for 226 yards and an eye-opening five TD passes. Two of the TD passes went to T.J. Hockerson, while Noah Fant caught two more. Drake Kulick caught the other scoring pass.