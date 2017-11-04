EPL Results Week 11: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah moved within one goal of Premier League top scorer Harry Kane after he bagged two in Saturday's 4-1 defeat of West Ham United.

The Reds' summer recruit was on top form at the London Stadium, bringing his goal tally for the league campaign to seven and helping Liverpool move back into sixth place.

Week 11 has proved to be fruitful for the away teams thus far, too. Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Burnley beat Swansea City, Newcastle United and Southampton, respectively, all by 1-0 scorelines.

Huddersfield Town were the only home team to win on Saturday. Rajiv van la Parra's first-half wonder strike was the decider against West Bromwich Albion despite Christopher Schindler being sent off for the hosts.

Stoke City twice fought back from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Leicester City, with Peter Crouch and Xherdan Shaqiri cancelling out goals from Vicente Iborra and Riyad Mahrez.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Stoke City 2-2 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-1 Burnley

West Ham United 1-4 Liverpool

Premier League Top Scorers

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 8 goals

2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 7 goals

3. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), 7 goals

4. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 7 goals

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 7 goals

6. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 6 goals

7. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), 6 goals

8. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), 6 goals



9. Leroy Sane (Manchester City), 6 goals

10. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), 5 goals

2017-18 Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 28 (+29)

2. Manchester United: 23 (+19)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 20 (+12)

4. Chelsea: 19 (+8)

5. Arsenal: 19 (+6)

6. Liverpool: 19 (+4)

7. Burnley: 19 (+1)

8. Brighton & Hove Albion: 15 (0)

9. Watford: 15 (-3)

10. Huddersfield Town: 15 (-5)

11. Newcastle United: 14 (0)

12. Leicester City: 13 (0)

13. Southampton: 13 (-2)

14. Stoke City: 12 (-9)

15. West Bromwich Albion: 10 (-5)

16. Bournemouth: 10 (-7)

17. West Ham United: 9 (-12)

18. Swansea City: 8 (-6)

19. Everton: 8 (-13)

20. Crystal Palace: 4 (-17)

Visit the official Premier League website for a look at the table in full.

Salah Sizzling, Liverpool Full Speed Ahead

West Ham handed Liverpool a 2-0 half-time lead, conceding two goals in as many minutes. when it was the pace of stars like Salah that cut the London hosts open with seeming ease.

The Reds' first came through the pace of Salah alongside fellow speedsters Sadio Mane and Oxlade-Chamberlain, and OptaJoe detailed just how swiftly they turned from set-piece defenders into goal scorers:

That strike—assisted by the fit-again Mane—was Salah's 11th in all competitions this season. Combined with his contribution of three assists, the £34.3 million arrival is looking like better and better value.

ITV depicted the Egypt international's recent prolific form in front of goal, which has been particularly well-timed while Mane has been out due to a hamstring injury:

Matip poked home from short range to score Liverpool's second thanks to some lacklustre West Ham defending from a corner, and Roberto Firmino teed Oxlade-Chamberlain up for a simple third.

Mane and Salah once again combined for the Reds' fourth after 76 minutes, although the Hammers' porous defence was once again almost absent. Mane clipped the ball to the left side of the West Ham box, with Salah waiting in acres of space, and his shot seared inside the far-right post with deadeye accuracy.

BT Sport commentator Adam Summerton praised Liverpool for the value in his signing:

Salah is now breathing down the neck of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Kane, and there's little telling how far his tally can stretch in such an explosive attack.

It was also a positive first league start in Liverpool colours for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who repaid Jurgen Klopp's faith with a quick response to Manuel Lanzini's strike to bring the game back to 2-1, per Sky Sports Statto:

All in all, Liverpool will be pleased to see one summer arrival continue his scoring form and for another to get off the mark.

Kane will have the chance to move ahead in his scoring exploits on Sunday when Tottenham play host to Crystal Palace, who have the second-worst defence in the league after conceding 21 times in 10 outings.