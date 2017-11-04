    Lane Kiffin Says Tweet About Marshall Covering Point Spread vs. FAU Was a Joke

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2017

    BOCA RATON, FL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on prior to the game against the North Texas Mean Green on October 21, 2017 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. FAU defeated North Texas 69-31. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin used Twitter to make a joke about why his team gave up a late safety during Friday's 30-25 win against Marshall that helped the Thundering Herd cover the point spread. 

    Responding to a tweet from hip-hop artist Lil Mook about conceding the safety, Kiffin said he "didn't want to cover because of too much rat poison."  

    Per ESPN.com's David Purdum, a Florida Atlantic spokesperson said Kiffin was making a joke. 

    Kiffin also explained to ESPN.com's Chris Low (via Purdum) that he was making a joke and had no knowledge of the point spread until he got back home after the game.

    "Someone sent me the funny tweet that I was supposedly trolling everyone by taking a safety to not cover, and as a joke, I retweeted it adding the rat poison line and put a shoutout to our players for earning a well-deserved weekend off," Kiffin said. "If that's a story, it must be a slow news day. Roll Tide tonight."

    Purdum noted Marshall entered the game against Florida Atlantic as a 6.5-point underdog. The Owls would have covered the spread if they didn't give up a safety with eight seconds left when punter Ryan Rickel ran out of the back of the end zone on a fourth-down play with the ball snapped from their own 24-yard line. 

    Per Shandel Richardson of the Sun-Sentinel, Kiffin said the coaching staff called for Rickel to take the safety rather than risk having Marshall block the punt and potentially tie the game. 

    Kiffin also appeared to make a reference to a comment given by Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who Kiffin worked for as the offensive coordinator from 2014-16, after Saban told reporters last month all the good things his team hears about itself from the media are like "rat poison."

    In his first season as Florida Atlantic head coach, Kiffin already has the program bowl-eligible with a 6-3 record. The Owls haven't played in a postseason game since the 2008 Motor City Bowl. 

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Franks Told Shannon He Is 'Better Than Zaire'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Florida Atlantic Football logo
      Florida Atlantic Football

      Final NCAA Overview of CFB Week 10 Standings

      Brian Pedersen
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Auburn AD Jacobs Set to Retire Amid Scandals

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Bama 3rd-String QB Jones Suspended After DUI

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report