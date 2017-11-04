Gareth Bale Won't Join Wales Squad, Out vs. Las Palmas Due to Fitness Concerns

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has returned to training, but he won't be fit in time for the La Liga match against Las Palmas or international duty with Wales.

According to Kieran Caning of Agence France-Presse (for Sport), the former Tottenham Hotspur man has been recovering from a calf issue. He hasn't featured since September.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed Bale won't be leaving the Spanish capital during the international break, per Canning:

"He won't be in the squad and he won't go with his national team.

"After 35 days with his injury, he has had two training sessions and we want him to stay here to be ready as soon as possible."

Injuries have become a regular part of life in recent years for Bale, who has spent much time on the sidelines since his move to Spain in 2013. When healthy, he's been pivotal for both club and country, but those strong spells appear to be becoming fewer.

Keeping him in Spain for now and making sure he's 100 percent before he returns to action is a good idea. Wales failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and there's no point in risking the 28-year-old in friendlies against France and Panama.