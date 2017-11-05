Petey Williams Talks Impact Wrestling, Bound for Glory, WWE Cruiserweights, More

Photo courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com

Many wrestlers have made an impact on the business during their time in the ring, but one of the veteran performers still proving he is among the best—even after 15 years in the business—is Petey Williams.

At 36, Williams has returned to Impact Wrestling after a short retirement and is showing the time away did not lessen his in-ring ability. With a deeper knowledge of the business and an elite storytelling ability, Williams is one of the most valuable performers on the roster.

In a recent interview promoting his podcast, Wrestling Perspective, Williams spoke to Ring Rust Radio about his triumphant return to Impact Wrestling, his upcoming match at Sunday's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the WWE cruiserweight division and more.

Williams returned to Impact Wrestling in August and made an instant splash in the X Division. As one of the innovators of the company's trademark style, Williams will bring back many old-school fans while also drawing new fans with the high-flying style.

When asked about his return to Impact Wrestling, Williams spoke candidly.

"To me, it doesn't really matter who I wrestle for," he said. "I just want to do it. I am happy to be with Impact because that's where I started, and I feel I am at home when I am there. I feel very comfortable. It doesn't matter to me. This time around, I am having fun and not worrying about the business aspect of it or anything, and it's fun for me this time around."

At the 2017 edition of Bound for Glory on Sunday, Williams will be challenging for the Impact X Division Championship in a six-way match that could easily steal the show. With six of the most talented performers in the company all looking to make this match unforgettable, hardcore and casual fans alike will be impressed by the in-ring prowess of each competitor.

While Trevor Lee enters the bout as champion, Williams is a favorite to walk out with the title.

"It's definitely going to be high-flying," he said. "If you go back 13 years or so and look at what the X division used to be, that's what we're going for—bringing back the glory days. I think some of the names will be recognizable.

"Those who are familiar with the WWE product should be familiar with Matt Sydal. Myself, Sonjay Dutt, some guys that have been around for quite some time. Then guys the wrestling fans might not know. Strong up-and-comers like Trevor Lee, Desmond Xavier and Garza Jr., who has been around a bit but American fans might not know him."

Williams has dominated Impact Wrestling's X Division for years, but WWE has recently brought back its cruiserweight division. The two are similar in a lot of ways, and many fans thought Williams would have been an ideal addition to the cruiserweight show on WWE Network, 205 Live.

It's clear the Canadian Destroyer is happy working with Impact Wrestling, but many fans would love to see him join WWE to add another veteran to the division who can teach the younger talent the ins and outs of the business.

When asked whether WWE officials had contacted him or whether he had any interest in the notion, Williams expressed his concerns if a possible deal were offered.

"I have not been contacted by them," Williams said. "When 205 Live started, I was still retired, so they probably thought since I was retired that was that. If they contacted me, I don't know. I have thought about a lot of different avenues and stuff like that.

"The big thing with going back to Impact Wrestling was their schedule. I know you won't find a schedule like that in WWE or NXT. I feel if I did do anything with WWE, if I had to move to Florida, that's not something I am willing to do."

Regardless of what the future holds for Williams, his return from retirement gives a whole new generation of wrestling fans the chance to experience one of the greatest X Division wrestlers working his craft.

As one of the best parts of Impact Wrestling every time he's on television, Williams will be one of the MVPs of Bound for Glory and could easily walk out of Ottawa, Ontario, as the new champion.

It's not clear how much longer the veteran has left in the business, but wrestling fans should be savoring every moment. While the Canadian Destroyer is getting older, he is still capable of stealing the show every time he steps into the ring.

