Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Fantasy football experts have faced the same challenges in front of all owners this year ahead of Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

This NFL season has been one of the most unpredictable to date, both on the field and in the virtual realm of fantasy football. On the field, the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars look good. In fantasy land, Deonte Thompson is one of the top-scoring players of Week 9 so far after a strong performance in the Thursday game.

If the outburst from the little-known wideout for the Buffalo Bills is any sign, another wild week awaits owners.

One of the best options available, of course, is still turning to the experts. Consensus rankings and projections are a useful tool for any owner, so let's look at some of the notable rankings from FantasyPros, compiled from as many as 117 experts.

Players to Start/Sit Based on FantasyPros Expert Rankings

Start Player Pos. Rank Dak Prescott (vs. KC) QB3 Carson Wentz (vs. DEN) QB5 Derek Carr (at MIA) QB8 Todd Gurley (at NYG) RB3 Lamar Miller (vs. IND) RB6 Aaron Jones (vs. DET) RB10 Dez Bryant (vs. KC) WR4 Jarvis Landry (vs. OAK) WR12 Marvin Jones (at GB) WR15 Cameron Brate (at NO) TE5 Sit Player Pos. Rank Marcus Mariota (vs. BAL) QB13 Eli Manning (vs. LAR) QB20 Andy Dalton (at JAC) QB21 Jay Ajayi (vs. DEN) RB30 Marlon Mack (at HOU) RB 32 Thomas Rawls (vs. WAS) RB41 Randall Cobb (vs. DET) WR45 Brandon Coleman (vs. TB) WR50 Terrelle Pryor (at SEA) WR57 Eric Ebron (at GB) TE21 FantasyPros.com

Carson Wentz (vs. DEN)

At first pass, trotting out a quarterback against the Denver Broncos doesn't seem like the best idea.

But again, this is an odd year where most of the usual thought processes go right out the window. Denver has a good defense, but in the fantasy realm, they cough up the 13th-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks—in past years one could expect this number to be much higher.

And a year ago, Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't the best weekly option. But he and the 7-1 Eagles have seen a major bump in stock this year, in large part because he's gone north of the 20-point mark four times already.

Wentz's last four outings feature 13 passing touchdowns total and the following outputs:

Week 5: 28.26

Week 6: 21.38

Week 7: 32.02

Week 8: 18.14

Now a reliable, matchup-proof option, Wentz gets to sit at home against a traveling Denver defense that has allowed double-digit output to five quarterbacks so far and have another big day, which explains the high ranking from experts.

Lamar Miller (vs. IND)

Clearly, experts want owners to keep the faith when it comes to Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller.

Miller was one of fantasy's biggest duds to start the season, failing to even hit double digits until Week 4. He went for 25.1 points there, then had two more games with single-digit output.

Miller seems back after a bye, though. On the road against the Seattle Seahawks, Miller totaled 19.3 points while rushing for only his second touchdown of the year.

Though this might seem like another potential facade before Miller falls off the map again, the Indianapolis Colts are here to save the day. Miller owns these Colts more than any other opponent, hence 256 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the defense over two games in 2016, with another score as a receiver for good measure.

And while that was last season, the Colts haven't changed much. They cough up the third-most points to backs on average and have let six backs score 14 or more points, meaning Miller should start cobbling together a nice stretch of games.

Marvin Jones (at GB)

Owners haven't heard from Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones often this year, so it should ring some alarm bells that he's showing up high in expert rankings this week.

For good reason—Jones didn't hit double digits until Week 6, though now he has two outings at the mark in a row by way of 15.6 and 12.8 points. The ball shouldn't have a problem continuing to roll in Week 9 when he takes on the Green Bay Packers.

Those Packers allow the 10th-most points to opposing wideouts so far, with six names hitting double digits.

Now sprinkle in usage and a nagging shoulder injury Golden Tate continues to deal with. Jones has eight or more targets in three games and counting. Given his reliability and production during the same span, it is hard to imagine the offense goes away from him now.

Jones is eventually a regression candidate once defenses adapt and Tate fully recovers. But right now, it's not hard to see why experts keep rolling with the hot hand.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.