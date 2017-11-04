Dana White Won't Rule Out Greg Hardy Joining UFC

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White wouldn't rule out the possibility of former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy eventually joining the MMA promotion.

TMZ Sports passed along comments from White as Hardy gets set for his amateur debut Saturday, and he said "maybe" when asked about potentially signing him in the future.

While the UFC president said a lot would depend on what type of talent the 29-year-old Tennessee native showcases at the sport's lower levels, he also admitted the Ole Miss product's off-field problems during his NFL career are a potential issue, as well.

"That doesn't help him, that's for sure," White told TMZ Sports.

Hardy received a 10-game suspension from the NFL in 2015, which was later reduced to four games, after the league's two-month investigation into a 2014 domestic violence incident.

The 2013 Pro Bowl selection started his career with the Carolina Panthers as a sixth-round draft pick in 2010. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and played 12 games following his suspension.

Hardy announced his switch to MMA last year. While he's a long way from UFC title contention, he told TMZ Sports that's his ultimate goal as he attempts to climb the amateur ranks.

"Honestly I would like to be in the UFC, and be able to obtain UFC gold," he said.

Hardy is scheduled to face Joe Hawkins on the Rise of a Warrior 21 undercard at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Saturday night.