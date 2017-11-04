Felipe Massa to Retire from Formula 1 After This Season

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

Felipe Massa will retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season. The 36-year-old, who drives for Williams, will walk away from the sport with 11 grand prix wins to his credit, per BBC Sport's Andrew Benson.

Benson noted how Massa's "decision was influenced by the fact he wanted certainty on his future before his home grand prix next weekend."

It means the Brazilian Grand Prix will be the veteran's penultimate race before the season's calendar draws to a close in Abu Dhabi at the end of November. Massa, a native of Sao Paulo, could create a fairytale ending if he wins the Brazilian GP for a third time.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Massa will certainly want to make amends for the crash he suffered at last year's Brazilian GP, a moment he dubbed "heartbreaking," per Lawrence Barretto of Autosport.com.

At the time, it looked like being Massa's final race on home soil.

As Benson noted, Massa "intended to quit F1 at the end of 2016 but returned to Williams after Valtteri Bottas moved to Mercedes following the retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg."

Bottas leaving Williams prompted the one-time Ferrari driver to return. However, Massa has said his decision to walk away won't change this time, per Benson.

Yong Teck Lim/Associated Press

Massa will leave the sport having made an indelible impression upon its history. His famous battle with Lewis Hamilton for the 2008 championship, which Massa ultimately lost, as well as his attempts to help then-Ferrari team-mate Fernando Alonso secure the title in 2010, per BBC Sport's Jamie Strickland, ensure Massa will be fondly remembered by F1 fans.