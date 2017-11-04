Chelsea Transfer News: Cesc Fabregas Hoping for New Contract, Latest Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas is hopeful Chelsea will offer him a new contract because of how well he has been treated in west London.

Speaking to Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard, Fabregas made his desire to stay at Chelsea clear despite links with Premier League rivals Manchester United:

"Would I like to renew? Yes, because it is a club that has always treated me well

"I believe the fans have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for them. I have given my all for the club for the last three-and-a-half years.

"This is a fantastic club for me and I have had a fantastic time here. Hopefully another contract will happen. Time will tell."

Fabregas' comments come on the heels of Chelsea reportedly warning off United and former manager Jose Mourinho against making a move for the 30-year-old, per Matt Hughes of The Times.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Keeping Fabregas makes sense for Chelsea since the veteran playmaker is still one of the best creative midfielders in Europe. He has lost none of his talent for unlocking defences with astute passes between the lines.

Proof of Fabregas' enduring creative qualities is provided by WhoScored.com's Josh Wright, who recently detailed how: "Since joining Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014, Fabregas has provided more assists than any other Premier League player (38)."

Yet despite his obvious talent, finding an ideal place for Fabregas in the Chelsea starting XI hasn't always been easy for manager Antonio Conte. The technically gifted schemer doesn't play with the physicality to solidify the midfield in Conte's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Instead, the Blues are at their most effective with the brawn of two destroyers at the heart of the team. Fabregas, whose contract expires in 2019, would seem best suited to playing as a No. 10 behind the strikers in Conte's tactical structure. Yet he doesn't boast the pace of wide forwards Pedro and Willian, both of whom are essential for the counter-attacking game Conte loves to play.

Even so, Fabregas has remained an important figure for Chelsea despite not always being a regular. He has started slowly this season, however, contributing just two assists across all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

United boss Mourinho knows how to use Fabregas. He made him the creative fulcrum of Chelsea's midfield after bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas responded with one of the best seasons of his career, supplying 18 assists as Chelsea won the title. Although the Spain international scooped a second title last season on Conte's watch, holding players N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic were typically favoured.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

It's obvious why United would want Fabregas, a player whose artistry and intelligence would immediately put a flourish on the Red Devils' rather pedestrian style of play.

Yet Chelsea would also be wise to keep Fabregas in the fold. The midfield pass-master wants to stay, so Conte and the Blues should move fast to secure his future.