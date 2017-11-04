When Hollywood Meets WWE: 10 Actors Who Would Make the Greatest Wrestling Stars

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestlers are athletes first, but they also have to be actors. They need to convince us they are good or evil and have to perform for the crowd in the ring and on the mic.

Some Superstars are so good at the acting part of their job it becomes hard to separate the person from the character.

The Undertaker is a great example of someone who is always acting. Some wrestlers get to focus on wrestling during their matches, but The Deadman always has to be The Deadman when the cameras are rolling.

We have seen Superstars like The Rock and Batista make successful transitions from pro wrestling to acting, so the reverse could also be possible.

Hollywood stars get to pretend to be tough, but some of them could do quite well as pro wrestlers thanks to their appearance, physicality, charisma or a combination of all three traits.

This article will look at the 10 actors who could have had great careers in WWE had they chosen to take a different path in life.