Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points of WWE Survivor Series 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series is one of the biggest events of the year, where the brand split comes to a head as Raw and SmackDown go to war.

This year, the theme extended even further, hearkening back to Bragging Rights with champion vs. champion matches alongside traditional team elimination fights.

The card was stacked and the lineup looked impressive, even without any titles at risk or any true stakes on the line, so it was simply up to the performers to do their jobs and knock out a great show.

Were they successful, or did Sunday's event end up having more flaws than originally anticipated?

With Survivor Series 2017 in the rearview mirror, it's time for us to look back on what happened and pinpoint the highlights and low points that made the show what it was.

Presented in order of appearance, here are those standout segments of the event, for better or worse.