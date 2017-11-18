NXT TakeOver WarGames Results: McIntyre vs. Almas and Top Highlights, Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Despite being the developmental system and effectively the minor leagues, the NXT brand has a consistent track record of putting on fantastic TakeOver events that frequently upstage the main roster's performances to follow.

With NXT TakeOver: WarGames, there was certainly quite a lot of promise built into the card itself, featuring a Fatal 4-Way to crown a new women's champion along with the return of the titular WarGames match after nearly 20 years.

However, just because there is a lot of potential for success doesn't necessarily mean it's a guarantee everything will go off without a hitch, as there are always highlights and low points to every show.

Now that the event has concluded, let's look back on what transpired and talk about what ended up being a disappointment and what ended up living up to the hype.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston.