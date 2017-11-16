WWE Survivor Series 2017: Which Brand Has the Superior Champions?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As if you haven't heard it enough in the past few weeks, Survivor Series is the only time of the year when Raw and SmackDown Live Superstars face off against each other.

This used to be the Bragging Rights pay-per-view, but after the 2016 brand split, Survivor Series became the new home for this kind of gimmick event.

The 2017 Survivor Series card has taken things up to a new level from last year, as there aren't just the elimination matches but also four different champion vs. champion bouts.

The respective world champions, tag team champions, midcard champions and women's champions from Raw and SmackDown are set to square off as another form of determining brand supremacy.

Even though none of the titles are on the line, pride is still at stake, meaning whichever brand has the most victories is going to theoretically look like the stronger show.

With all titles supposedly being equal to the opposite brand's equivalent, these matches should come out to stalemates—at least, on paper—but one quick glance at the competitors shows that is certainly not going to be the case.

Which brand has the better champions and will come out with the most wins at Survivor Series?

Let's examine all the participants and try to predict the outcomes of these champion vs. champion fights.