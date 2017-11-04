NFL Predictions Week 9: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert Tips

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Week 9 of the NFL season features some crucial divisional matchups that will help clear the playoff picture. Notably, the Atlanta Falcons travel to face the Carolina Panthers in a battle of two winning NFC South teams.

Elsewhere, the Houston Texans have to figure out life without star rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered a torn ACL in practice on Wednesday. Watson was not only a great and entertaining player but a fantastic role model as well, and he will be sorely missed this season.

Here's a look at all of the remaining Week 9 matchups, alongside some picks, tips and notes. All odds are according to OddsShark.

Atlanta Falcons (-2, 41.5 O/U) at Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' trade of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills opens up many opportunities for other pass-catchers still on the roster.

Look for running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Devin Funchess to get a couple extra targets, and wideouts Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel should be seeing the field more often as well.

As for the victor, the edge goes to Carolina, whose defense has been lights-out lately (only six points allowed in two games).

Writer Pick: Panthers 23, Falcons 13

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 43 O/U)

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins might be the most underrated player at his position. The second-year pro has averaged a whopping six yards per carry through seven games and just rushed for 113 against a normally stingy Miami Dolphins defense.

He's only caught two passes this year (Buck Allen is Baltimore's pass-catching back), but if the Ravens are playing with a lead, expect Collins to get the ball frequently through all four quarters.

Writer Pick: Ravens 19, Titans 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 39.5 O/U)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette probably has the highest fantasy floor of anyone in football thanks to the amount of touches he sees per game (through six contests, Fournette has touched the ball fewer than 20 times just once) in addition to the fact that he's the clear focal point of the entire Jacksonville attack.

He's a great play in daily leagues and obviously a clear starter in season-long ones, even in tougher matchups like this one against the Cincinnati Bengals. Expect Fournette to win his fair share of battles and lead the Jags to a 5-3 record at the season's midway point.

Writer Pick: Jaguars 27, Bengals 10

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-8, 42 O/U)

Here's an odd fact: The Denver Broncos' notoriously stringy pass defense ranks a middling 13th in the NFL, per Football Outsiders. Notably, they are near the bottom in defense against tight ends.

That's not a good sign against Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who is one of the best in the game. The connection between Ertz and quarterback Carson Wentz should be the difference in this one.

Writer Pick: Eagles 23, Broncos 13

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-6.5, 51.5 O/U)

The Houston Texans offense is going to take a big hit without Watson, whose ability to extend plays with his legs helped the team to fantastic point-scoring success. They will also have an issue without left tackle Duane Brown, who was recently traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Houston is still a better team than the Indianapolis Colts, who have two wins and are already playing out the string, but it will be a hard-fought victory. Look for Texans running back Lamar Miller to lead the way.

Writer Pick: Texans 23, Colts 20

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 42 O/U) at New York Giants

The New York Giants will be without the following starters Sunday: wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, offensive linemen Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg, linebackers Jonathan Casillas and B.J. Goodson, defensive end Olivier Vernon and cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out the Giants are in serious trouble against the Los Angeles Rams, even though they are the home team facing an opponent traveling from nearly 3,000 miles away to play an early game.

This is a day for workhorse running back Todd Gurley and the Rams defense to dominate.

Writer Pick: Rams 24, Giants 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 51.5 O/U)

Without Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, who is out with a shoulder injury, an already struggling Bucs pass defense is going to have a long day against quarterback Drew Brees and the fantastic New Orleans Saints offense, which is nearly unstoppable in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This has the makings of a breakout game for Saints wideout Michael Thomas, who has done well but hasn't exploded for a monster 2017 performance just yet.

Writer Pick: Saints 31, Buccaneers 17

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 39 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers



San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon has been placed on injured reserve because of a neck injury. Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson should be the team's starting two wideouts for the remainder of the season, although this doesn't project as a good matchup for them even though they will receive more targets.

With offensive tackle Joe Staley out with an eye injury, 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard might have a tough time just staying on his feet. Add in the fact shutdown corner Patrick Peterson awaits the 49ers, and you have a recipe for offensive disaster.

Writer Pick: Cardinals 21, 49ers 13

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks (-7, 44.5 O/U)

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, a future Hall of Famer and one of the best defensive players in the game, will not be suiting up in this contest because of a hamstring injury.

Therefore, the Washington Redskins passing attack could find some traction against the weakened Seahawks secondary.

The flyer pick here is wideout Josh Doctson, who showed some big-play ability when he caught a 52-yard score against the Oakland Raiders. He should see more playing time with Jamison Crowder possibly sitting out with a hamstring ailment.

Writer Pick: Seahawks 24, Redskins 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 53.5 O/U)

If you're looking for a super sleeper at wide receiver, consider Demarcus Robinson of the Kansas City Chiefs, who should be the team's No. 2 wideout with Albert Wilson out with a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Robinson caught five passes for 69 yards on eight targets against the Oakland Raiders in a 31-30 Week 7 loss. If this game is also a shootout, then Robinson could see a good target share yet again.

Writer Pick: Chiefs 31, Cowboys 28

Oakland Raiders (-3, 44 O/U) at Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will be back in action against an Oakland Raiders defense that has struggled all year to stop its opponents' run (23rd, per Football Outsiders) and pass (32nd) games.

Parker has averaged nine targets in the three full contests he's played in this year (he left a fourth early with an injury). Expect him to get back on track with a solid performance.

Writer Pick: Dolphins 24, Raiders 20

Detroit Lions (-2.5, 43.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has starred this season, rushing for 346 yards and three touchdowns on just 62 carries. Against a Detroit Lions run defense that recently lost defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to injured reserve with a biceps injury, Jones could be in line for a big game.

Expect Packers quarterback Brett Hundley to improve as well following two rough outings against tough defenses to kick off his pro career.

Writer Pick: Packers 20, Lions 17