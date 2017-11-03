MMA Fighter Lands Knockout of the Year Contender in Pro Debut at Bellator 186

Tywan Claxton made his professional MMA debut at Bellator 186 on Friday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, and he made a big statement with a Knockout of the Year contender.

Just one minute and 29 seconds into the first round, Claxton landed a huge flying knee. His left knee went up the middle and connected flush, and it put Jonny Bonilla-Bowman flat on the canvas.

The former Ohio Bobcat made all of Athens proud with the performance.

Claxton now trains in Boca Raton, Florida, with the Blackzilians camp.

The 24-year-old still has a long way to go in this sport, but getting a highlight-reel KO in his debut will surely put the spotlight on him. He's off to a tremendous start.