NBA to Review Kelly Oubre's Coat with 'F--k You' Lettering on Back

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre could be in hot water with the NBA for a controversial coat he wore to the arena prior to Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the NBA will review and determine any potential punishment for Oubre for wearing a black jacket with "f--k you" stitched into the back.

In 2005, the NBA instituted a mandatory dress code that requires players to wear business casual attire for team or league business events.

Oubre has had several on-court incidents that have resulted in fines throughout his career. The 21-year-old was fined $25,000 for kicking a ball into the stands last April during a playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks.

During a 2015 game against the San Antonio Spurs, Oubre made an obscene gesture that resulted in the NBA fining him $15,000.

A first-round pick in 2015, Oubre has evolved into a prominent role with the Wizards over the past three seasons. He has already started more games this season (six) than he did during the entire 2016-17 season (five) and is averaging a career-high 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.