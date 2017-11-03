Breeders' Cup 2017 Results: Final Race Times, Payouts and Friday Reaction

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Breeders Cup got off to a strong start Friday with four compelling races at Del Mar Racetrack, including the Juvenile Fillies Turf, Dirt Mile, Juvenile Turf and the Distaff.

Rushing Fall got things started with a win in the Juvenile Fillies Turf race, as she came from the middle of the pack to score a ¾-length victory over Best Performance. September came from well off the pace to finish third.

Rushing Fall has won all three of her races and finished the mile in one minute, 36.06 seconds.

"She broke well out of the gate," said jockey Javier Castellano, per Claire Novak-Crosby of BloodHorse.com. "She put me in a good spot in the race. I got a good position ... I took my time with her ... and I stepped up a little bit outside. I followed the front-running horses, and turning for home it was amazing. I just asked her, and she exploded. She's got a powerful kick, and the way she did it, I was very impressed."

Rushing Fall paid $8 to win, $4.60 to place and $3.40 to show. Best Performance paid $11.80 and $7.80, while September paid $4.80 to show.

Battle of Midway came up with a big performance in winning the Dirt Mile. He outkicked Sharp Azteca during the stretch run and won by a half-length. Awesome Slew finished four lengths behind and took third place. The time for the winner was 1:35.20

Mor Spirit was the 2-1 favorite in the race but faded and finished eighth. Battle of Midway was solid in going four wide to assert himself in the win.

Battle of Midway was a 14-1 longshot and paid $30.40 to win, $11.40 to place and $6.60 to show. Sharp Azteca paid $4.80 and $4.00 while Awesome Slew paid $7.00 to show.

Mendelssohn ran a strong race in winning the Juvenile Turf, beating Untamed Domain who finished second, followed by Voting Control, who took home the third spot.

Mendelssohn took advantage of a strong ride by jockey Ryan Moore, who saved ground the entire way. He defeated Untamed Domain by a length, and Voting Control beat fourth-place finisher Catholic Boy.

Mendelssohn stayed near the leaders throughout, angled off at the top of the stretch and came home in 1:35.97.

"He's progressed with every race. We were afraid to change him up, so we kept him on the grass," said trainer Aidan O'Brien, per Frank Angst of BloodHorse.com. "He's stepped up every time. This is marvelous. It's been a big team effort this year."

Mendelssohn paid $11.40 to win, $8.40 to place and $5.60 to shows. Untamed Domain paid $11.00 and $7.00, while Voting Control paid $6.20 to show.

Forever Unbridled earned a spot in the winner's circle in the 1⅛-mile Distaff, the final event of the first day of the Breeders' Cup.

She came out ahead of Abel Tasman, who finished second, and Paradise Woods, who finished third. Forever Unbridled was ridden by John Velazquez and paid $9.40, $5.00 and $3.40. Abel Tasman ran a solid race for jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert and paid $5.00 and $3.40. Paradise Woods paid $3.80 to show.

Forever Unbridled came home in 1:50.25 to secure the victory.

There are nine championship races Saturday at Del Mar, headlined by the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic featuring Gun Runner and Arrogate. The post time is 8:35 p.m. ET, and it will be televised by NBC.