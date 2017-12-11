Bowl Games 2017-18: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All Games

John Amis/Associated Press

The 2017-18 bowl season begins in less than a week, when the first batch of 40 games get underway on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Before Christmas will mostly feature non-power conference teams getting their chance to play on a national stage, while the final week of 2017 will be when the bigger names will start to take the field.

It all culminates with the New Year's Six bowl games, which include the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1, followed by the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Atlanta.

There's a lot of great college football action coming down the pike, and we've got some detailed predictions for the biggest matchups. But first, let's break down the entire slate, complete with kickoff times, TV information and betting odds, as well as a pick to win for each game.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule and Predictions Bowl Game Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Pick Celebration Dec 16 noon Grambling State vs. North Carolina A&T ABC NC A&T New Orleans Dec 16 1 p.m. North Texas vs. Troy ESPN North Texas Cure Dec 16 2:30 p.m. Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State CBSSN Western Kentucky Las Vegas Dec 16 3:30 p.m. Boise State vs. Oregon ABC Oregon New Mexico Dec 16 4:30 p.m. Marshall vs. Colorado State ESPN Colorado State Camellia Dec 16 8 p.m. Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State ESPN Arkansas State Boca Raton Dec 19 7 p.m. Akron vs. Florida Atlantic ESPN Florida Atlantic Frisco Dec 20 8 p.m. SMU vs. Louisiana Tech ESPN SMU Gasparilla Dec 21 8 p.m. Temple vs. Florida International ESPN Florida International Bahamas Dec 22 12:30 p.m. UAB vs. Ohio ESPN UAB Potato Dec 22 4 p.m. Central Michigan vs. Wyoming ESPN Wyoming Birmingham Dec 23 noon South Florida vs. Texas Tech ESPN South Florida Armed Forces Dec 23 3:30 p.m. Army vs. San Diego State ESPN San Diego State Dollar General Dec 23 7 p.m. Toledo vs. Appalachian State ESPN Toledo Hawaii Dec 24 8:30 p.m. Houston vs. Fresno State ESPN Fresno State Heart of Dallas Dec 26 1:30 p.m. Utah vs. West Virginia ESPN West Virginia Quick Lane Dec 26 5:15 p.m. Northern Illinois vs. Duke ESPN Northern Illinois Cactus Dec 26 9 p.m. Kansas State vs. UCLA ESPN UCLA Independence Dec 27 1:30 p.m. Florida State vs. Southern Mississippi ESPN Florida State Pinstripe Dec 27 5:15 p.m. Boston College vs. Iowa ESPN Boston College Foster Farms Dec 27 8:30 p.m. Purdue vs. Arizona Fox Arizona Texas Dec 27 9 p.m. Texas vs. Missouri ESPN Texas Military Dec 28 1:30 p.m. Navy vs. Virginia ESPN Navy Camping World Dec 28 5:15 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State ESPN Oklahoma State Holiday Dec 28 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Washington State FS1 Washington State Alamo Dec 28 9 p.m. TCU vs. Stanford ESPN Stanford Belk Dec 29 1 p.m. Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M ESPN Wake Forest Sun Dec 29 3 p.m. North Carolina State vs. Arizona State CBS North Carolina State Music City Dec 29 4:30 p.m. Northwestern vs. Kentucky ESPN Kentucky Arizona Dec 29 5:30 p.m. Utah State vs. New Mexico State ESPN New Mexico State Cotton Dec 29 8:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. USC ESPN USC TaxSlayer Dec 30 noon Louisville vs. Mississippi State ESPN Louisville Liberty Dec 30 12:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Memphis ABC Memphis Fiesta Dec 30 4p.m. Penn State vs. Washington ESPN Penn State Orange Dec 30 8 p.m. Miami (Florida) vs. Wisconsin ESPN Miami (Florida) Outback Jan 01 noon Michigan vs. South Carolina ESPN2 South Carolina Peach Jan 01 12:30 p.m. Auburn vs. UCF ESPN Auburn Citrus Jan 01 1 p.m. Notre Dame vs. LSU ABC LSU Rose Jan 01 5 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN Oklahoma Sugar Jan 01 8:45 p.m. No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama ESPN Clemson Bleacher Report research

Cotton Bowl: USC over Ohio State

As one of two "Rose Bowl" matchups among the New Year's Six games, this could be the best non-championship pairing in recent memory if both USC and Ohio State play to their full potential.

The Trojans (11-2) are coming off their first Pac-12 title since 2008, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Darnold and junior running back Ronald Jones II have become a nearly unstoppable duo.

Ohio State (11-2) took out previously unbeaten Wisconsin for the Big Ten crown, as ageless quarterback J.T. Barrett shined despite having minor knee surgery only days before.

It's a shame neither of these teams managed to get into the playoffs, but expect them to treat this game like a consolation championship.

Ohio State hasn't faced an offense this good since Week 2 when it allowed a season-high 490 yards in a home loss to Oklahoma. As long as USC's turnover issues don't pop back up, it will come out on top.

Fiesta Bowl: Penn State over Washington

Meeting for the first time since the 1983 Aloha Bowl, Penn State and Washington both went 10-2 and finished second in their respective divisions of the Big Ten and Pac-12 after winning their leagues in 2016.

Each brings back most of the same offensive stars from a year ago, but it will be the defenses that take center stage.

Washington is ranked fifth nationally in total defense, allowing 277.4 yards per game, while Penn State (329.3) is 20th. The Huskies allow 14.5 points per game, while the Nittany Lions yield 15.5, with a combined nine of their opponents held to single digits this season.

It will be a major test for both teams' premier running backs, Penn State junior Saquon Barkley and Washington junior Myles Gaskin, but PSU has a major edge at quarterback in junior Trace McSorley. He has accounted for 37 touchdowns, including 11 on the ground, with six games tallying at least 300 yards of total offense this season.

Orange Bowl: Miami (Florida) over Wisconsin

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Had the playoffs been set after the final week of the regular season, Miami (10-2) and Wisconsin (12-1) would have been in. Instead each lost in their conference title games, though in much different ways.

Miami was crushed 38-3 by Clemson in the ACC championship, its second loss in a row, while Wisconsin fell 27-21 to Ohio State. Turnovers were key in both games, with the Hurricanes giving it away three times and only managing to bring out the "turnover chain" once, and Wisconsin had to deal with two more interceptions from sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

Hornibrook has been picked off 15 times on 284 pass attempts—music to Miami's ears. It has notched 17 interceptions among 30 takeaways.

This game is being played on Miami's home field, Hard Rock Stadium, where the 'Canes went 7-0 and won by an average of 18 points per game this season.

Peach Bowl: Auburn over UCF

Auburn (10-3) hoped to get to play a postseason game in Atlanta in January, but not on the first day of the new year. That dream went out the door when the Tigers were crushed by Georgia in the SEC title game, 28-7, knocking them out of the playoffs and a shot at the national championship game Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Instead, that's where they'll be facing UCF (12-0) on Jan. 1 in a game that just won't have the same sizzle as the semifinals later that day.

Don't tell that to the Knights, who earned a bid into one of the big bowls as the highest-rated non-power conference champion. This comes two years after they were winless, a major turnaround under coach Scott Frost, who has since been hired to coach his alma mater (Nebraska) for 2018.

Frost is unsure if he'll be able to coach UCF against Auburn, per LandOf10's Stephen Pianovich.

With or without Frost, UCF will be facing an opponent far tougher than any it played this season. Auburn allows 17.3 points per game, while UCF has scored at least 31 in every game.

Rose Bowl: Oklahoma over Georgia

To make the College Football Playoff requires a team to be playing its best down the stretch, and that's been the case with Oklahoma (12-1) and Georgia (12-1). The Sooners have won eight straight since losing to Iowa State, while the Bulldogs have run off four in a row after their loss at Auburn, including a revenge win in the SEC championship game.

Fresh off his Heisman Trophy win, Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield brings a streak of four games and 97 pass attempts without an interception. This comes after he began the season with five straight games without a pick, throwing for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2017.

Mayfield will face a Georgia defense that has held opponents to 55 percent shooting and only 13 TDs, with no foe throwing for more than 253 yards.

Georgia's ground game, which has run for 3,426 yards and 36 TDs behind the senior duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, could feast on a Sooners defense that has allowed 200-plus yards on the ground four times.

It's hard to go against the team with the Heisman winner, though.

Sugar Bowl: Clemson over Alabama

Who's ready for round three?

Clemson (12-1) and Alabama (11-1) meet in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, but unlike the previous two meetings this one is for the right to get to the national championship instead of for the title itself. Clemson is the defending champ, taking down the Crimson Tide 35-31 last January.

Points should be at a premium, with Alabama (11.5) and the Tigers (12.8) sporting the top two scoring defenses in the country. Both average more than 35 points themselves, though, so something's gotta give.

It will be a long layoff for each team, but for Alabama, the time between its last game—a 26-14 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl—and this one will be 37 days.

That's an eternity for coach Nick Saban and his staff to whip up a game plan to deal with Clemson's front seven, which is responsible for the bulk of its FBS-leading 44 sacks. But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney will have ample opportunity to get junior quarterback Kelly Bryant prepared to deal with Alabama's pass rush.

This will be the second year in a row Clemson opens the playoffs against a team that got in despite not winning its own division. It beat Ohio State 31-0 last season, but don't expect the Tigers to be able to handle Alabama that easily.

Statistics are provided by CFBStats unless otherwise noted. Follow Brian J. Pedersen on Twitter at @realBJP.