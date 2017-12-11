Bowl Games 2017-18: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All Games

Bowl Games 2017-18: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All GamesDecember 11, 2017
The 2017-18 bowl season begins in less than a week, when the first batch of 40 games get underway on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Before Christmas will mostly feature non-power conference teams getting their chance to play on a national stage, while the final week of 2017 will be when the bigger names will start to take the field.
It all culminates with the New Year's Six bowl games, which include the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1, followed by the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Atlanta.
There's a lot of great college football action coming down the pike, and we've got some detailed predictions for the biggest matchups. But first, let's break down the entire slate, complete with kickoff times, TV information and betting odds, as well as a pick to win for each game.
|2017-18 Bowl Schedule and Predictions
|Bowl Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|Pick
|Celebration
|Dec 16
|noon
|Grambling State vs. North Carolina A&T
|ABC
|NC A&T
|New Orleans
|Dec 16
|1 p.m.
|North Texas vs. Troy
|ESPN
|North Texas
|Cure
|Dec 16
|2:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
|CBSSN
|Western Kentucky
|Las Vegas
|Dec 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Boise State vs. Oregon
|ABC
|Oregon
|New Mexico
|Dec 16
|4:30 p.m.
|Marshall vs. Colorado State
|ESPN
|Colorado State
|Camellia
|Dec 16
|8 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State
|ESPN
|Arkansas State
|Boca Raton
|Dec 19
|7 p.m.
|Akron vs. Florida Atlantic
|ESPN
|Florida Atlantic
|Frisco
|Dec 20
|8 p.m.
|SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
|ESPN
|SMU
|Gasparilla
|Dec 21
|8 p.m.
|Temple vs. Florida International
|ESPN
|Florida International
|Bahamas
|Dec 22
|12:30 p.m.
|UAB vs. Ohio
|ESPN
|UAB
|Potato
|Dec 22
|4 p.m.
|Central Michigan vs. Wyoming
|ESPN
|Wyoming
|Birmingham
|Dec 23
|noon
|South Florida vs. Texas Tech
|ESPN
|South Florida
|Armed Forces
|Dec 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Army vs. San Diego State
|ESPN
|San Diego State
|Dollar General
|Dec 23
|7 p.m.
|Toledo vs. Appalachian State
|ESPN
|Toledo
|Hawaii
|Dec 24
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston vs. Fresno State
|ESPN
|Fresno State
|Heart of Dallas
|Dec 26
|1:30 p.m.
|Utah vs. West Virginia
|ESPN
|West Virginia
|Quick Lane
|Dec 26
|5:15 p.m.
|Northern Illinois vs. Duke
|ESPN
|Northern Illinois
|Cactus
|Dec 26
|9 p.m.
|Kansas State vs. UCLA
|ESPN
|UCLA
|Independence
|Dec 27
|1:30 p.m.
|Florida State vs. Southern Mississippi
|ESPN
|Florida State
|Pinstripe
|Dec 27
|5:15 p.m.
|Boston College vs. Iowa
|ESPN
|Boston College
|Foster Farms
|Dec 27
|8:30 p.m.
|Purdue vs. Arizona
|Fox
|Arizona
|Texas
|Dec 27
|9 p.m.
|Texas vs. Missouri
|ESPN
|Texas
|Military
|Dec 28
|1:30 p.m.
|Navy vs. Virginia
|ESPN
|Navy
|Camping World
|Dec 28
|5:15 p.m.
|Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPN
|Oklahoma State
|Holiday
|Dec 28
|9 p.m.
|Michigan State vs. Washington State
|FS1
|Washington State
|Alamo
|Dec 28
|9 p.m.
|TCU vs. Stanford
|ESPN
|Stanford
|Belk
|Dec 29
|1 p.m.
|Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
|ESPN
|Wake Forest
|Sun
|Dec 29
|3 p.m.
|North Carolina State vs. Arizona State
|CBS
|North Carolina State
|Music City
|Dec 29
|4:30 p.m.
|Northwestern vs. Kentucky
|ESPN
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|Dec 29
|5:30 p.m.
|Utah State vs. New Mexico State
|ESPN
|New Mexico State
|Cotton
|Dec 29
|8:30 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. USC
|ESPN
|USC
|TaxSlayer
|Dec 30
|noon
|Louisville vs. Mississippi State
|ESPN
|Louisville
|Liberty
|Dec 30
|12:30 p.m.
|Iowa State vs. Memphis
|ABC
|Memphis
|Fiesta
|Dec 30
|4p.m.
|Penn State vs. Washington
|ESPN
|Penn State
|Orange
|Dec 30
|8 p.m.
|Miami (Florida) vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN
|Miami (Florida)
|Outback
|Jan 01
|noon
|Michigan vs. South Carolina
|ESPN2
|South Carolina
|Peach
|Jan 01
|12:30 p.m.
|Auburn vs. UCF
|ESPN
|Auburn
|Citrus
|Jan 01
|1 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. LSU
|ABC
|LSU
|Rose
|Jan 01
|5 p.m.
|No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
|ESPN
|Oklahoma
|Sugar
|Jan 01
|8:45 p.m.
|No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
|ESPN
|Clemson
|Bleacher Report research
Cotton Bowl: USC over Ohio State
As one of two "Rose Bowl" matchups among the New Year's Six games, this could be the best non-championship pairing in recent memory if both USC and Ohio State play to their full potential.
The Trojans (11-2) are coming off their first Pac-12 title since 2008, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Darnold and junior running back Ronald Jones II have become a nearly unstoppable duo.
Ohio State (11-2) took out previously unbeaten Wisconsin for the Big Ten crown, as ageless quarterback J.T. Barrett shined despite having minor knee surgery only days before.
It's a shame neither of these teams managed to get into the playoffs, but expect them to treat this game like a consolation championship.
Ohio State hasn't faced an offense this good since Week 2 when it allowed a season-high 490 yards in a home loss to Oklahoma. As long as USC's turnover issues don't pop back up, it will come out on top.
Fiesta Bowl: Penn State over Washington
Meeting for the first time since the 1983 Aloha Bowl, Penn State and Washington both went 10-2 and finished second in their respective divisions of the Big Ten and Pac-12 after winning their leagues in 2016.
Each brings back most of the same offensive stars from a year ago, but it will be the defenses that take center stage.
Washington is ranked fifth nationally in total defense, allowing 277.4 yards per game, while Penn State (329.3) is 20th. The Huskies allow 14.5 points per game, while the Nittany Lions yield 15.5, with a combined nine of their opponents held to single digits this season.
It will be a major test for both teams' premier running backs, Penn State junior Saquon Barkley and Washington junior Myles Gaskin, but PSU has a major edge at quarterback in junior Trace McSorley. He has accounted for 37 touchdowns, including 11 on the ground, with six games tallying at least 300 yards of total offense this season.
Orange Bowl: Miami (Florida) over Wisconsin
Had the playoffs been set after the final week of the regular season, Miami (10-2) and Wisconsin (12-1) would have been in. Instead each lost in their conference title games, though in much different ways.
Miami was crushed 38-3 by Clemson in the ACC championship, its second loss in a row, while Wisconsin fell 27-21 to Ohio State. Turnovers were key in both games, with the Hurricanes giving it away three times and only managing to bring out the "turnover chain" once, and Wisconsin had to deal with two more interceptions from sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook.
Hornibrook has been picked off 15 times on 284 pass attempts—music to Miami's ears. It has notched 17 interceptions among 30 takeaways.
This game is being played on Miami's home field, Hard Rock Stadium, where the 'Canes went 7-0 and won by an average of 18 points per game this season.
Peach Bowl: Auburn over UCF
Auburn (10-3) hoped to get to play a postseason game in Atlanta in January, but not on the first day of the new year. That dream went out the door when the Tigers were crushed by Georgia in the SEC title game, 28-7, knocking them out of the playoffs and a shot at the national championship game Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Instead, that's where they'll be facing UCF (12-0) on Jan. 1 in a game that just won't have the same sizzle as the semifinals later that day.
Don't tell that to the Knights, who earned a bid into one of the big bowls as the highest-rated non-power conference champion. This comes two years after they were winless, a major turnaround under coach Scott Frost, who has since been hired to coach his alma mater (Nebraska) for 2018.
Frost is unsure if he'll be able to coach UCF against Auburn, per LandOf10's Stephen Pianovich.
With or without Frost, UCF will be facing an opponent far tougher than any it played this season. Auburn allows 17.3 points per game, while UCF has scored at least 31 in every game.
Rose Bowl: Oklahoma over Georgia
To make the College Football Playoff requires a team to be playing its best down the stretch, and that's been the case with Oklahoma (12-1) and Georgia (12-1). The Sooners have won eight straight since losing to Iowa State, while the Bulldogs have run off four in a row after their loss at Auburn, including a revenge win in the SEC championship game.
Fresh off his Heisman Trophy win, Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield brings a streak of four games and 97 pass attempts without an interception. This comes after he began the season with five straight games without a pick, throwing for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2017.
Mayfield will face a Georgia defense that has held opponents to 55 percent shooting and only 13 TDs, with no foe throwing for more than 253 yards.
Georgia's ground game, which has run for 3,426 yards and 36 TDs behind the senior duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, could feast on a Sooners defense that has allowed 200-plus yards on the ground four times.
It's hard to go against the team with the Heisman winner, though.
Sugar Bowl: Clemson over Alabama
Who's ready for round three?
Clemson (12-1) and Alabama (11-1) meet in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, but unlike the previous two meetings this one is for the right to get to the national championship instead of for the title itself. Clemson is the defending champ, taking down the Crimson Tide 35-31 last January.
Points should be at a premium, with Alabama (11.5) and the Tigers (12.8) sporting the top two scoring defenses in the country. Both average more than 35 points themselves, though, so something's gotta give.
It will be a long layoff for each team, but for Alabama, the time between its last game—a 26-14 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl—and this one will be 37 days.
That's an eternity for coach Nick Saban and his staff to whip up a game plan to deal with Clemson's front seven, which is responsible for the bulk of its FBS-leading 44 sacks. But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney will have ample opportunity to get junior quarterback Kelly Bryant prepared to deal with Alabama's pass rush.
This will be the second year in a row Clemson opens the playoffs against a team that got in despite not winning its own division. It beat Ohio State 31-0 last season, but don't expect the Tigers to be able to handle Alabama that easily.
Statistics are provided by CFBStats unless otherwise noted. Follow Brian J. Pedersen on Twitter at @realBJP.