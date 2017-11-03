    Larry Nance Jr. Reportedly Could Miss 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Hand Surgery

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 20: Larry Nance Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 20, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lakers defeated the Suns 132-130. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be without forward Larry Nance Jr. for at least one month because of a fractured left hand. 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nance underwent surgery on his hand Friday and is expected to miss four to six weeks. 

    Nance suffered the injury during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The 24-year-old left the game in the third quarter after appearing to injure his hand while contesting a shot from Caleb Swanigan under the rim. 

    The Lakers announced X-rays showed that Nance fractured the second metacarpal on his left hand.

    After primarily coming off the bench in his first two seasons, Nance started each of the Lakers' first eight games in the 2017-18 season. The 2015 first-round pick is averaging career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (7.5) and steals (1.5) per game. 

    With Nance on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Lakers head coach Luke Walton has Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma able to slot in as the starter at power forward. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Portugal. the Man on PDX, Kicks & More

      Natalie Weiner
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wall: Cavs Tanked to 2 Seed to Avoid Wiz in Playoffs

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Hails Stevens, Throws Shade at Lue?

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Caroline Wozniacki Announces Engagement to David Lee

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report