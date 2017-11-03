Larry Nance Jr. Reportedly Could Miss 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Hand Surgery

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be without forward Larry Nance Jr. for at least one month because of a fractured left hand.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nance underwent surgery on his hand Friday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Nance suffered the injury during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The 24-year-old left the game in the third quarter after appearing to injure his hand while contesting a shot from Caleb Swanigan under the rim.

The Lakers announced X-rays showed that Nance fractured the second metacarpal on his left hand.

After primarily coming off the bench in his first two seasons, Nance started each of the Lakers' first eight games in the 2017-18 season. The 2015 first-round pick is averaging career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (7.5) and steals (1.5) per game.

With Nance on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Lakers head coach Luke Walton has Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma able to slot in as the starter at power forward.