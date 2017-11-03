Kristaps Porzingis: Brother's Comments on Knicks Contract Taken Out of Context

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis told reporters prior to Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns that his brother's recent comments about his future in the Big Apple were taken out of context, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

On Thursday, Janis Porzingis told Sporta Avize magazine, translated by EuroHoops.net (via Latvian site Sportacentrs), that he wasn't certain Kristaps would evaluate the franchise as a whole and not just consider money when it comes to his second NBA contract:

"The most important question here is this: What do you really want to achieve in your career? Because money—if Kristaps performs at least on his normal level, is gonna come. We are more focused on some other values and not just to quickly sign a new contract so we can collect the money. That's definitely not our goal, so we won't be feverishly counting minutes or counting points. You can't escape the reality and the Knicks must also see that."

Kristapas tried to clear the air Friday and reiterated he envisions himself as one of the Knicks' long-term building blocks:

"I really want to play ball," Porzingis added, according to MSG Network's Alan Hahn. "I just want to play basketball."

Through seven games this season, Porzingis has done just that.

Entering Friday night's tilt with the Suns, Porzingis is averaging 27.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from deep.

The 22-year-old will be extension-eligible in July.