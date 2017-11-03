NASCAR at Texas 2017 Qualifying Results: Kurt Busch Takes Pole

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Kurt Busch is set to start Sunday's AAA Texas 500 from pole position after posting a record-setting speed of 200.915 mph in the final round of qualifying Friday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Denny Hamlin will join Busch on the front row for the 34th of 36 races in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones earned places on the second row for the penultimate event in the Cup Championship Playoffs' Round of 8.

It's the first pole of the 2017 campaign for the driver of the No. 41 car.

Here's a look at the top 10 starters for Sunday's race, per NASCAR.com:

1. Kurt Busch (41)

2. Denny Hamlin (11)

3. Kevin Harvick (4)

4. Erik Jones (77)

5. Kyle Busch (18)

6. Daniel Suarez (19)

7. Martin Truex Jr. (78)

8. Ryan Blaney (21)

9. Jimmie Johnson (48)

10. Brad Keselowski (2)

Busch was eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 16 and has only recorded one result better than 19th during the postseason schedule—a second-place effort at Kansas—so his terrific run to earn the pole at Texas comes as a minor surprise.

NASCAR on NBC showcased how he set the new track record Friday:

Although the 2004 champion won't be able to hunt down his second Cup Series crown over the next three weeks, he could play the role of spoiler Sunday if his car is anywhere near as good in the race as it was during qualifying.

Kyle Busch's journey through the playoffs has perfectly showcased the delicate nature of a championship chase. He surged toward the top with wins at New Hampshire and Dover, fell toward the cut line after back-to-back poor outings in the prior round and is now firmly back in the title mix.

The 32-year-old Las Vegas native enters this week in second place behind Martin Truex Jr. and already clinched his berth in the Championship 4 with his triumph last week at Martinsville.

So, while the pole-sitter's brother will use the next couple of weeks to prepare for the finale, he told reporters he understands the outcome could have been a lot different if not for the new points format:

"If you have a bad week or two like I had, we would have been done. This keeps us alive and allows us to go forward. I think this format, too, is one of the best formats and most fair formats because it gives you the opportunity to take points from the beginning of the year and maybe being as successful as you were with all your stage points and everything else, that could help eliminate some of the stress of those bad days."

Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson must showcase improved form over the next two weeks if he's going to compete for an eighth Cup Series title at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19.

While he's managed to keep himself in the playoffs, his last win came all the way back in early June at the first Dover race of the season. Finding a way to finally end that drought this weekend would be a much-needed boost at a crucial point of the year.

Fox NASCAR spotlighted his previous success at Texas:

All told, the middle race of every playoff round is difficult to project because contending drivers usually have slightly different game plans based on their standings. Some are forced to take more chances than others, especially now with only three Championship 4 spots up for grabs.

Don't be surprised if Johnson finds a way into Victory Lane to keep his quest for title No. 8 alive.