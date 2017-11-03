La Liga Table 2017 Week 11: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Antonio Sanabria and Ryad Boudebouz came off the substitutes bench and both scored to earn Real Betis a 2-2 draw against Getafe at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in La Liga on Friday night.

Betis had been two down courtesy of goals from Markel Bergara and Francisco Portillo, but Getafe couldn't protect their lead late on.

Getafe stay 10th after the stalemate, while the point has kept Betis eighth, level on points with Leganes and Villarreal.

Barcelona: 28 pts Valencia: 24 pts Real Madrid: 20 pts Atletico Madrid: 20 pts Sevilla : 19 pts Villarreal: 17 pts Leganes : 17 pts Real Betis : 17 pts Real Sociedad : 14 pts Getafe : 13 pts Espanyol : 13 pts Levante : 12 pts Girona : 12 pts Celta Vigo : 11 pts Athletic Bilbao: 11 pts Deportivo La Coruna : 11 pts Eibar : 8 pts Las Palmas : 6 pts Malaga : 4 pts Alaves : 3 pts

Getafe started brightly on away soil, moving the ball quickly between midfield and the forward line. Even so, the home side should have been in front after just two minutes, but Swansea City loanee Jordi Amat crashed his header off the bar.

It proved a costly miss, as Bergara made the most of his header from a corner 16 minutes later.

The 31-year-old midfielder has made a speciality of bossing defences in the air from set-pieces, per OptaJose:

Stunned by falling behind, Betis took a while regaining a foothold in the match. In the meantime, Getafe upped the pace of their play and more than merited their second goal when it came on 34 minutes.

Portillo finished well, firing across Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

Betis tried to rally before the break and found some joy on the flanks thanks to Cristian Tello. The former Barcelona wide player's pace and trickery caused Getafe a host of problems. Meanwhile, Andres Guardado ran the passing in midfield for the hosts.

Yet Betis didn't have something to fight for until the 68th minute, when Sanabria collected Tello's pass and swept a left-footed shot into the net. It was an accomplished finish by the 21-year-old Paraguay international.

Tello was at the heart of things again three minutes from time when he created the chance for Boudebouz to net the equaliser. The latter arrowed a low drive from outside the box firmly into the bottom corner to grant Betis a well-earned point.

Getafe will naturally rue not being able to preserve their two-goal cushion, even though the point has maintained their place in the top half. Meanwhile, Betis have shown off the firepower in their ranks in the form of Boudebouz and budding young star Sanabria.

Thoughts in Spain's top flight will now turn to events at the top of the table, with Valencia potentially able to close the gap to a single point before leaders Barcelona host Sevilla on Saturday.