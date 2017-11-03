Tottenham Transfer News: Latest on Harry Winks, Barcelona Rumours

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Yet another Tottenham Hotspur player is being linked with La Liga giants Barcelona, as midfielder Harry Winks has become the latest talent to have reportedly caught the eye of the Blaugrana.

According to the London Evening Standard's Tom Collomosse, the 21-year-old impressed Barcelona scouts in both of Spurs' matches against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Those representatives were reportedly there to watch Christian Eriksen but instead walked away with Winks on their minds.

The Catalans have been consistently linked with several Spurs players in the last month. Along with Eriksen and Winks, Dele Alli has also been mentioned as a target, per Sport (h/t Sport Witness). The same goes for star striker Harry Kane, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness).

Collomosse said Winks is widely expected to stay with Spurs for the foreseeable future, and these links are no cause for concern. The academy product is a lifelong fan of the club, and he's likely to sign a new contract in the near future.

Per James Dickens of Yahoo Sport UK, it's clear to see how much he loves the club:

Winks' rise up the pecking order at the club has been a fast one, and it's no wonder top clubs from abroad are starting to take note. He wasn't even a regular starter before the 2017-18 campaign, but he played a key role in the impressive 3-1 win over European champions Real and hasn't looked out of place all season long.

He has remarkable composure for such a young player and all of the technical ability one wants in a central midfielder. While he's still developing as a passer―his range and accuracy need some work―he has all of the tools to be an elite player, and he is already well ahead of the curve.

Sports writer Kristan Heneage has been impressed:

His spot in the England team has been well deserved, and at this stage of his career, the sky appears to be the limit for Winks.

Spurs have a fantastic reputation for developing high-end talent―all these transfer links are no coincidence―and Winks finds himself in the perfect situation to continue his evolution as a footballer.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino clearly trusts his younger players and isn't afraid to hand them minutes on the biggest of stages.

There's little doubt the best move for his career would be to stay put for now, and while the likes of Barcelona will undoubtedly keep their eye on him, don't expect Winks to leave north London anytime soon.